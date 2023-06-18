It’s not over yet. Bills still need to be signed – or vetoed. But what’s been accomplished by the New York State Legislature in its final 2023 session isn’t impressive.

The results could roughly be categorized into the good, the bad and the ugly. Let’s start on a positive note.

Good: The Clean Slate Act has finally been passed by both chambers. This bill would automatically seal certain criminal records after those convicted of a crime have served their time with three-year waiting periods for misdemeanors and eight-year waiting periods for felonies. Most Class A felonies, including murder and most sex crimes, would not be sealed.

This legislation will help people who have paid their debt to society meaningfully rebuild their lives by gaining employment, housing and other essentials.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is being pressured to veto the bill, but she should sign it.

In another positive move, the Legislature has again passed the Grieving Families Act, a bill allowing families of wrongful death victims to sue for “emotional damages.” Hochul vetoed this in January, after offering an amendment that would have only allowed such lawsuits to apply to the deaths of people under 18 years old – thus leaving out families of the 10 people killed in Buffalo’s May 14, 2022, racist mass shooting.

The current version of the bill clearly defines which family members can sue, removing some of the vagueness critics of it have cited. Keep in mind that 47 other states have similarly amended their wrongful death statutes. New York is an outlier on this and Hochul should not repeat her veto.

Bad: The Legislature could have turned its attention to key environmental legislation such as a major packaging reduction bill or expansion of redeemable beverage containers. But no. Instead, lawmakers decided to meddle with campaign finance reform passed in 2019. In a new bill, the Legislature has removed much of the impact of the reform, making the first $250 of a donation of any size up to the maximum amount eligible to be matched with public funds, so that small donors are no longer prioritized. Another provision raises the number of in-district donors and the total donation figure needed to qualify for matching funds – making it easier for incumbents and more difficult for challengers. The dream of publicly funded political campaigns has been all but shot down by these changes.

It’s shameful. Hochul should recognize that and veto the bill.

Ugly: First, there was legislation introduced by State Sen. Tim Kennedy that would give Hochul the authority to enter a new casino compact with the Seneca Nation, as well as give the Nation the right to sue New York if they believe the state is negotiating in bad faith.

Then, on June 7, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. announced that an agreement had been reached “in principle” with Hochul’s administration on a new 20-year gaming compact.

Finally, on June 9, it was revealed that the new agreement between the Nation and New York would allow a Seneca-owned casino to be built in downtown Rochester – without having first consulted the Rochester delegation or the city’s local leaders. Apparently, a nondisclosure agreement did not permit the sharing of this information.

It should come as no surprise that the Assembly has not passed the bill authorizing a new compact and that the deal negotiated by the governor’s top aides and the Seneca Nation is now in peril.

We await the final chapter, but this needs to be resolved. There is too much at stake for a decadeslong relationship between New York and the Seneca Nation to be jettisoned.

