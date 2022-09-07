If current trends continue, the concept of a public outdoor swimming pool may have to be filed under “fond memory.”

The news that Buffalo’s nine outdoor pools would be closed for the 2022 season prompted letters and essays from Buffalo News readers, many recalling carefree childhood days spent at their local pools. Some who wrote in were sad that, this summer, children would miss out on an amenity they had taken for granted. One writer feared for the safety of those tempted to cool off in potentially dangerous rivers and creeks.

Buffalo’s pools have been unlucky in recent years. First, there were necessary Covid-19-related closings, and then the city was unable to staff the pools with the 80 lifeguards needed for the 2022 season.

Two city indoor pools and the city’s 10 splash pads remained open through Labor Day, with the two most popular splash pads, M.L.K. Park and Ralph Wilson Park, extending their hours through this Sunday. The indoor pools saw more than 4,000 visitors over two months, and continue operating under reduced hours throughout the rest of the year.

Buffalo Parks Commissioner Andy Raab hopes that those who visited and enjoyed the pools will consider lifeguard training, which would help relieve the current shortage.

Creative ways of encouraging lifeguard training do need to be encouraged, perhaps even incentivized, because successive years of pool closures for this reason are a discouraging prospect.

A drastic alternative for addressing the lifeguard problem is to give up on pools, as some communities across the U.S. seem to be doing. Often, they’re replaced with splash pads, which are cheaper and easier to install and maintain.

We’ve seen indications of this trend in Buffalo. North Buffalo’s Shoshone Park pool has been removed, with a splash pad and indoor recreation complex planned as replacements. Town of Tonawanda’s Brighton pool has been closed for several summers because of leaks, and the town plans to build an accessible spray park, rather than repair it.

But many residents prefer pools, as was demonstrated in West Seneca and North Tonawanda this summer. When faced with the possible closure of its town pool in Veteran’s Park, a group called West Seneca Swims created a Facebook page, collected signatures on petitions and jammed a town meeting, presenting three hours of comments overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the pool open. They got their wish, but West Seneca officials have urged residents to help with the search for lifeguards.

In North Tonawanda, preservationists are asking for landmark status for the city’s above-ground Wesley Bintz-designed Memorial Pool, built 75 years ago and still in use. The pool is loved as much for the memories generated by decades of swimmers as it is for its historic architecture. If it’s saved, it would be repurposed and a new pool installed somewhere else in Payne Park.

If cooling off was the only purpose of pools, splash pads might be acceptable substitutes. But pools also accommodate swimmers and swimming lessons for children. Pools provide healthy exercise and a way to direct young people’s attention toward outdoor activity, rather than screens. The hundreds of children who attend lessons at West Seneca’s outdoor pool were very much part of the thinking that went into keeping that pool open – for now.

And of course, pools aren’t just for children. They also provide low impact exercise for adults who find jogging and other land-based aerobics too jarring. Here’s something else a splash pad can’t do.

Buffalo needs its pools. This is not to cast blame on the city for a lifeguard shortage that – like many other shortages – is happening in cities across the U.S. It is time, however, to get creative about attracting staff for these facilities; the old ways aren’t working.

If something isn’t done, the image of a free public pool’s blue water, glinting in the sun on a hot day, will become another thing to discuss when it is time to wax nostalgic.

As they say, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

