In a time of spiraling stresses, it is good to be reminded of the good people among us. That’s what Charles Everhart Jr. assuredly is – a hero, even.

The Buffalo school bus driver risked his own safety last month when he heard gunshots near the spot where he had just dropped off a child. They came from a groups of boys about 50 feet away, he said, and they were loud.

“I’ve seen a few bullets shot before,” Everhart said. “These were some big guns.”

He didn’t hesitate. He stopped the bus, raced to the back, lifted the hatch and yelled for the student to run. With that, the young men involved with the shooting fled. Everhart notified the police then drove around the block to be sure the student was safely home.

In recognition for his cool-headed selflessness, the Buffalo School Board praised him at its meeting on Wednesday, and the district’s chief operating officer, David Hills, presented him with a plaque. The honor was well earned.

…

He’s back.

Robert Gioia, recently retired from heading the John R. Oishei Foundation, has been nominated by President Biden to serve on the International Joint Commission, the body that advises the U.S. and Canadian governments on matters related to the 1909 Boundary Waters Treaty.

Gioa has been a fixture in Buffalo for many years. His other positions have included service as chairman of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and board president of Martin House Restoration Corp.

Work on the IJC can be a more politically fraught undertaking than it may seem. The commission became a political punching bag when flooding along the south shore of Lake Ontario followed the commission’s 2014 decision to allow water levels to rise somewhat higher. The uproar calmed down as flooding eased and evidence showed that abnormally high water levels throughout the Great Lakes – likely produced by climate change – were responsible.

Gioia’s family owned Gioia Macaroni Co., and other family members, including his brother Tony, are well known for their public service. Part of the reasons communities thrive is because of people like Robert Gioia.

…

Good news for Niagara Falls: With a big assist from U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, not only will the city’s First Congregational United Church of Christ be renovated, but it will serve as a home for workforce training programs, English as a Second Language classes and early childhood development support for Niagara Falls residents.

The project will help improve the city’s blighted Bridge District and, in partnership with Niagara University, will engage students in the community. The project is being funded with a $1.4 million in federal funds.

That’s in the basement. The ground-floor sanctuary, meanwhile, will feature community events including a speaker series, concerts and other performances. And the church’s small congregation will continue to use the sanctuary for services. It’s a win for everyone.

• • •

