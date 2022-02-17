The Editorial Board: A graduation asterisk, as diploma inflation seems likely in a year of Covid accommodations

Several allowances were made in response to the pandemic. They included months of remote learning, shifting state guidelines in response to fluctuations in Covid cases and mental health challenges for many students. All were reasonable, but they call into question the value of the rise in graduation rates which, in the same year, declined in at least 20 other states.

Dia Bryant, executive director for The Education Trust – New York, is also skeptical.

“For the second year in a row, we see districts relying on exemptions to graduate students,” said Bryant, whose organization advocates for “educational justice.”

“This approach does a disservice to students who have worked hard to earn a diploma and want to leave high school prepared for college or the workforce,” she said. Too often, graduates of Buffalo schools have catching up to do when they go on to college.

A BPS news release credited the district’s high schools with implementing “multi-layered systems of academic and behavioral support that helped students and families understand what was needed to graduate on time.”