The Editorial Board: A graduation asterisk, as diploma inflation seems likely in a year of Covid accommodations

It would be an understatement to say that the coronavirus threw our society a curveball over the past two years, causing disruption in schools as much as anywhere. The uptick in school graduation rates across New York State is welcome news, but they must be graded on a curve. Pandemic-related accommodations in 2020-21 made it easier to graduate.
The statewide percentage of graduating seniors rose 1.3 percentage points, to 86.1%, for the 2020-21 school year.
Western New York’s largest district, the Buffalo Public Schools, recorded a jump of three percentage points, to 79%, last year. The BPS’s graduating class of more than 2,000 students was its largest in years.
The needle is moving in the right direction, but the graduation figures should come with an asterisk.
State education officials canceled most Regents exams and exempted students from the exams as a graduation requirement. Students only needed to show proficiency in the courses associated with the exams – English, math, science and social studies – in order to graduate.
State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the cancellation of Regents exams last year had an impact on graduation rates, “but we cannot say to what extent.”
Several allowances were made in response to the pandemic. They included months of remote learning, shifting state guidelines in response to fluctuations in Covid cases and mental health challenges for many students. All were reasonable, but they call into question the value of the rise in graduation rates which, in the same year, declined in at least 20 other states.
Dia Bryant, executive director for The Education Trust – New York, is also skeptical.
“For the second year in a row, we see districts relying on exemptions to graduate students,” said Bryant, whose organization advocates for “educational justice.”
“This approach does a disservice to students who have worked hard to earn a diploma and want to leave high school prepared for college or the workforce,” she said. Too often, graduates of Buffalo schools have catching up to do when they go on to college.
A BPS news release credited the district’s high schools with implementing “multi-layered systems of academic and behavioral support that helped students and families understand what was needed to graduate on time.”
Every bit helps and new strategies are welcome but the rise in Buffalo’s graduation rate does not seem to square with the chronic absenteeism seen in the district since the pandemic started upending life in March 2020. A Buffalo News analysis of district data published in May 2021 found that in March and April of that year more than 40% of students districtwide missed at least one out of five days of school.
There was also a policy of marking students present if the school had “significant contact” with the student, a loose standard.
At a meeting of the Buffalo Board of Education in January this year, Ferry District Board Member Sharon Belton-Cottman estimated the rate of student absenteeism at 10% to 20%.
It’s hard to fathom how the BPS’s graduation trajectory continued to rise with so many students seemingly missing in action.
With Regents exams back on the docket this year, the next set of graduation statistics may tell a different tale.
One aspect of pandemic learning came with apparent benefits. Statewide statistics showed a 14.5 percentage point increase in the graduation rate for English language learners, to 60.5%. Buffalo reported an increase of 12.2 percentage points for that category, from 57.5% to 69.7%.
Amid the largely remote learning format in 2020-21, school districts were still able to bring students who needed extra academic support into classrooms to get help, giving them more individual attention than usual.
Instruction for English language learners is particularly crucial in Buffalo, a city whose growth depends upon welcoming immigrants. The BPS should work to ensure that group’s graduation rates remain on the upswing.
Educators in Buffalo and throughout the state have persevered through great challenges wrought by the pandemic and for that they deserve congratulations. It would be shortsighted, however, to judge the state of New York public education simply by the number of diplomas its schools hand out.
• • •
