The Editorial Board: A good day at the polls, as school district voters reject the far right while approving budgets

It looks like a clean sweep in Erie and Niagara counties, as voters approved every school budget on Tuesday while repudiating candidates who wanted to drag divisive political issues into public education. Some New York schools could surely stand some improving, but those candidates cared less about classrooms than they did about radical conservative ideology. They were well rejected.

The trend, which is cropping up around the country, sought to exploit anxiety over a variety of issues in a bid to take over school boards. First on the list was masking policies enacted in response to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, but education about race and sensitive issues of sexuality were also on their agenda.

Some, for example, sought to leverage a fundamental misunderstanding of “critical race theory” as a wedge. Among their ranks are candidates who would deny children an education of the country’s difficult racial history. As Saturday’s terrible shooting in Buffalo underscored in blood, it’s a history that lives in the present. How do you change what you don’t understand?

Voters understood. In district after district, they turned back those more interested in exploiting national political divisions than in delivering a quality education. And they did it by big margins. Had they failed, school boards would have been subject to members such as Kelly Hunter of Hamburg, who had declared in a January Facebook post that the goal was to “create massive upheaval.”

Voters also approved every school district budget in the two counties, despite the having to weather a time of high inflation. That, too, was a wise decision. Rejected budgets rarely produce notable savings and, in any case, they punish students.

School budget voting is an outlier in American public life. In our representative democracy, the standard is to elect informed leaders to make such decisions and throw them out if we don’t like what they do. That’s what should happen with schools, too: Abolish the budget vote and hold board members to account.

As to the far right's efforts to take over school boards, don’t assume they are done. Stay alert.

• • •

