The Editorial Board: A golden era for parks dawns in Buffalo

For one, parks are built to serve the many, not the few. From Martin Luther King Park on the East Side to Delaware Park uptown to Centennial Park on the West Side, Buffalonians of all colors, creeds, ages and ethnicities enjoy recreational pursuits together or in parallel. There’s no first-class section on the playground, meadow or basketball court.

Using green space to promote good health and community building was the thinking behind the $50 million that Wilson’s foundation awarded for the creation of Centennial Park. Wilson wanted proceeds from the sale of the football team used to fund public recreational opportunities here and in his hometown of Detroit. Wilson’s grant to Buffalo included $50 million for Centennial Park and another $50 million to complete and maintain an urban trail system.

A first step for Centennial Park will be construction of a new pedestrian bridge to connect to the adjacent West Side neighborhood. That is planned to start in the fall, but work on the major components of the park’s overhaul is not expected to start until 2024.

Plans for Centennial Park include adding a hill for taking in the view at sunset, sledding or enjoying concerts. A lagoon and state-of-the-art playground are also in the plans.