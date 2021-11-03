The Editorial Board: A fifth term is a special gift. Brown must treat it that way

Byron Brown can’t officially be declared the winner of Tuesday’s election – apparently for weeks, yet – but unless the thousands of write-in votes are for someone other than him, the Buffalo mayor has survived a historic challenge on the way to claiming a historic fifth term in office. There are lessons to be learned.

One of them is as old as elections themselves: Don’t take your voters for granted. Brown insists, unpersuasively, that his pre-primary inattention to the campaign was because he was so focused on leading the city during a deadly pandemic. It would have been a “dereliction of duty,” he said, to debate his inexperienced opponents.

But his dismissive approach seems much more likely to have arisen from a belief that, after four terms in office, he didn’t have to work for votes, let alone acknowledge the likes of India Walton, a novice candidate agitating on the Democratic Party’s far left. Give him this much: If he discounted her threat, he wasn’t alone. He changed his mind about the threat after losing to her in June’s primary, which is usually tantamount to election in Buffalo.