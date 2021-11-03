The Editorial Board: A fifth term is a special gift. Brown must treat it that way

Byron Brown can’t officially be declared the winner of Tuesday’s election – apparently for weeks, yet – but unless the thousands of write-in votes are for someone other than him, the Buffalo mayor has survived a historic challenge on the way to claiming a historic fifth term in office. There are lessons to be learned.
One of them is as old as elections themselves: Don’t take your voters for granted. Brown insists, unpersuasively, that his pre-primary inattention to the campaign was because he was so focused on leading the city during a deadly pandemic. It would have been a “dereliction of duty,” he said, to debate his inexperienced opponents.
But his dismissive approach seems much more likely to have arisen from a belief that, after four terms in office, he didn’t have to work for votes, let alone acknowledge the likes of India Walton, a novice candidate agitating on the Democratic Party’s far left. Give him this much: If he discounted her threat, he wasn’t alone. He changed his mind about the threat after losing to her in June’s primary, which is usually tantamount to election in Buffalo.
But Walton, who on Wednesday acknowledged her likely loss, also missed that lesson. Having energized her voters in the run-up to a low-turnout primary, she continued preaching to her choir and did little to appeal to the much larger electorate that was bound to vote this week. No doubt, that strategy reflected her own passions, but it was too far to the left, even in a blue-collar city, and carelessly presented.
She creamed Brown in June, he returned the favor on Tuesday.
The dangers of political extremism played out in other interesting ways in Erie County voting. Not only did Walton fail to win from the left, but Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw failed in his bid from the far right to win the Hamburg supervisor’s seat. Meanwhile, the Erie County sheriff’s race, populated by three thoughtful candidates, remains too close to call, though Republican John C. Garcia is leading. Absentee ballots will tell the tale. Part of the reason for the close election, no doubt, is because Buffalo Democrats who came out in force for the mayoral race also bolstered Kim Beaty’s prospects.
The question in Buffalo now is what lessons Brown has learned and what he will do with a fifth term, the first one ever for a Buffalo mayor and a rarity anywhere. Start with this: With a special victory, Brown should plan to do special things.
What he actually will do in years 17 to 20 are a mystery. His fall campaign mainly consisted of touting his record and bashing his opponent. If that was enough to win this election, “more of the same” is an insufficient strategy for a city still recovering from decades of decline and where Walton’s campaign awakened expectations of many who had been voiceless.
Thus, Brown should focus on the essential issues of the campaign: the need to expand Buffalo’s economy and to do so, at least in part, by creating opportunities that address the poverty and sense of hopelessness that energized Walton’s effort.
Brown would argue, not incorrectly, that he has attended to both those factors. But he can do more and as the Democratic party’s left wing flexes its muscle, the task is one that he ignores at his peril.
Near the top of his list should be schools. While the mayor has no formal role in Buffalo’s education system, municipal taxpayers help to fund it and, even more important, the city’s prospects depend upon developing a stream of graduates who are actually prepared for college or work. It doesn’t have that now. The school district’s graduation rate has risen in recent years, but too many of those graduates are unready for rigors that follow. Education isn’t in Brown’s mayoral portfolio but if he wants to position the city for a hopeful future, he needs to embrace it.
Those graduates will need someplace to spread their wings, so it is also crucial for the city to continue the work of making itself an attractive place for businesses to move of expand and for entrepreneurs to nourish their ventures. That work is well begun in Buffalo, but it isn’t done and nothing guarantees its success.
Policing, a central part of the campaign, should remain an issue because it feeds much of the dissatisfaction that Walton tapped into. Brown responded well after a policeman murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis and after his own officers unnecessarily shoved and injured a 75-year-old man protesting that death.
But events such as those resonate, especially in populations that have learned to mistrust police. Regaining that confidence is a long-term project, and it requires continued attention. The goal should be to ensure that most of those who doubt the intentions of police come to believe their purpose really is to protect and serve.
As to Walton, no one should doubt her intelligence or her determination. While voters recoiled at some of her ideas and her inexperience, she surely has something to contribute to Buffalo. That may or may not be in public office, but poor people need a voice. We hope she learned valuable lessons from this campaign and will look for new ways to put them into practice.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.