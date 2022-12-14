The Editorial Board: A federal trial for the racist killer could offer benefits

Federal prosecutors face a challenging set of alternatives as they consider whether to put the racist murderer of 10 innocent people on trial. Do they accept a guilty plea on condition that they forgo capital punishment or do they put him on trial, making an example of him while also preserving the possibility of his execution?

The latter is a tempting approach, not because of the availability of the federal death penalty, but because, as the survivor of one of the victims says, it would put racism in the dock with him.

“I want a trial because it’s bigger, right?” said Zeneta Everhart, whose son, Zaire Goodman, was shot by Payton Gendron but survived. “This is about racism. This is about hate. This is about domestic terrorism. And the world needs to see that.”

Everhart argues that the country is inherently racist – she’s not alone in that – but you don’t have to agree to see the value of putting this killer on trial. Whether racism is built-in or not, it remains a plague on the nation. On May 14, it led to the murders of 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and the wounding of three others, including Zaire Goodman.

The argument for accepting a guilty plea is self-evident. It offers a lesser public expense, guarantees a guilty verdict and avoids legal redundancy: Gendron has already pleaded guilty to 15 state felonies and acknowledged the role of hatred in his crimes. He’s already going to prison for the rest of his life. In that accountant’s calculation, there is obvious logic in accepting the plea to federal charges in exchange for another sentence of life without parole.

But a prosecutor is duty bound to take a broader view. Among the considerations must be the desires of those directly affected by the crime and, significantly, the needs of the country. The wording of the indictment, itself, makes that clear. It reads “The United States of America vs Payton Gendron.” The complaint is by the people.

Plainly, there would be value in laying out the evidence in a federal courtroom, with the killer sitting at the table. There is no likelihood that he would testify, but to place into the record testimony detailing his hatred for Black people and the sources of his prejudice wouldn’t be wasted time.

The nation might also benefit from looking more closely at the role of social media, not just in leading this defendant into depravity, but as a red flag over the racism that continues to threaten millions of Americans and to haunt the country – 246 years after its founding; 157 years after the Civil War; 58 years after the Civil Rights Act and 14 years after Americans elected their first Black president.

A federal trial could help the survivors and victims’ families heal – or it could prolong their suffering. It could be cold-water dunking for the nation. As disturbing as that might be, it could also be socially useful.

There may be no precisely right or wrong decision for prosecutors to make, although the often misused death penalty shouldn’t be a factor. Let him rot in prison. The question is whether a trial serves enough of a higher purpose to make it the better course. It’s a fair argument.

