In the end, the Erie County Water Authority made an unfortunate decision. Nevertheless, its appointment of a politically connected leader shows that it’s possible to be wrong and still have a point. Just not a good enough one.

Long employed as a patronage dumping ground, and brutally criticized five years ago in a state report, the authority board had seemed finally to get its collective mind right, deciding to value the quality of job candidates over the political pressure to hire whoever the party in charge sent through the door. It didn’t last long.

The board has reverted to form and hired another politically connected candidate. The board unanimously appointed Charles “Chuck” E. Eaton, chief of staff for Rep. Brian Higgins, as the authority’s chief operating officer with an annual salary of $175,583. He begins Sept. 18.

It’s true, as board Chairman Jerome Schad said last week that Eaton brings skills and connections that could benefit the authority and its customers. Aware that pushback was inevitable, he asked critics for time to let Eaton prove his worth before sounding off. It’s a fair, if uncomfortable, request, even given the legitimate concern that the authority is reverting to form.

Among Eaton’s strengths, Schad said, are his experience and connections, which may help the authority secure more state and federal funding to help pay for needed infrastructure. Hardly had he said that, though, than Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $20 million investment in the authority, with Eaton not yet on board.

Regarding his experience, though, it’s worth noting that Higgins has been a superbly effective congressman for more than 18 years. While that mainly goes to his own performance, Eaton deserves a share of the credit, even as he acknowledged what many will see as the holes in his résumé.

“I’m not an engineer,” he said. “There’s an outstanding engineering crew here. I’ve met some of them. But at essence, I’m a manager, and I’ve managed at all levels of government that I’ve worked at. I understand timelines. To use a baseball metaphor, I really strive to know the inning and to know the score.” Yes, that could help.

So, while it’s fair to let Eaton prove himself, it’s also fair to wonder if the board couldn’t have found someone less redolent of the authority’s discreditable past. It wasn’t a minor issue, as the state Authorities Budget Office made clear in its 2018 report, which showed commissioners as ill-informed, naively trusting of decisions made by staff and hostile to public requests for information.

“Based on the historic issues with transparency and accountability at the Erie County Water Authority, we believe that the Authority would be best served by new leadership, that is more cognizant of its fiduciary responsibility to the Authority and the public,” ABO Director Jeffrey Pearlman stated at the time. “A new board will help to implement and enforce its policies in an environment of transparency.” The report recommended sweeping changes among board commissioners.

It was in that context that the authority changed – or appeared to change – its spots. So wretched was the authority’s performance that the decision to hire Eaton appears not only like a throwback, but a betrayal. Is this the unwanted reversal that, in retrospect, will seem to have been inevitable? Or is it a wise hire – not a harbinger of renewed misconduct, but a moment when political connections justified, rather than tainted, a candidate’s value?

The Erie County Water Authority has only itself to blame for the skepticism that Schad correctly anticipated. What remains, as he said, is for Eaton to perform so well that he proves his critics wrong.

