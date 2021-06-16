The Editorial Board: A day to celebrate, though the unvaccinated and some others remain at risk

Remember that wonderful photograph of the sailor kissing the young woman in Times Square as World War II came to an end? It captured a great moment in American history and, if the reopening of this state after 15 months of death and disruption feels that way, New Yorkers can be excused for celebrating. It’s been a long haul that killed tens of thousands more Americans than all of that war did.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that, with 70% of adult New Yorkers at least partially vaccinated, the vast majority of pandemic restrictions would be lifted. It truly is a turning point in a public health crisis such as the world hadn’t seen in a century. For many of us, at least for now, life can get back to normal. It’s a great moment.

But, note: Americans, including New Yorkers, are still dying from Covid-19 and those who have had it – or who may yet be infected – risk long-term damage to their health. For some of us, mainly the unvaccinated, this isn’t over.

The principal divider is between that 70% of adults who have taken the jab and the 30% who haven’t. And that doesn’t count younger children, who are not yet cleared for vaccination. For them, some level of risk continues, especially as the more infectious and virulent Delta variant spreads.