The Editorial Board: A day to celebrate, though the unvaccinated and some others remain at risk

Remember that wonderful photograph of the sailor kissing the young woman in Times Square as World War II came to an end? It captured a great moment in American history and, if the reopening of this state after 15 months of death and disruption feels that way, New Yorkers can be excused for celebrating. It’s been a long haul that killed tens of thousands more Americans than all of that war did.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Tuesday that, with 70% of adult New Yorkers at least partially vaccinated, the vast majority of pandemic restrictions would be lifted. It truly is a turning point in a public health crisis such as the world hadn’t seen in a century. For many of us, at least for now, life can get back to normal. It’s a great moment.
But, note: Americans, including New Yorkers, are still dying from Covid-19 and those who have had it – or who may yet be infected – risk long-term damage to their health. For some of us, mainly the unvaccinated, this isn’t over.
The principal divider is between that 70% of adults who have taken the jab and the 30% who haven’t. And that doesn’t count younger children, who are not yet cleared for vaccination. For them, some level of risk continues, especially as the more infectious and virulent Delta variant spreads.
First identified in India, where it has caused a catastrophic increase in infections, that variant is expected to become the dominant strain in this country. Those who are unvaccinated remain at risk and, by that measure, a heightened one.
What is more, it’s not just the immediate risk of infection, which can still lead to death. As The New York Times reported this week, an analysis of health insurance records of nearly 2 million Covid patients found that nearly a quarter of them have sought care for medical issues they had not been diagnosed with before becoming infected. Problems included pain; breathing difficulties; high blood pressure; intestinal symptoms; migraines; skin problems; heart abnormalities; sleep disorders; and mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.
Those affected by these subsequent problems covered all ages, including children, and those who had only mild Covid-19 infections. Plainly, we are still learning about the damage this virus can inflict even as we know that the risks of side effects from immunizations are minor and rare.
It’s not just unvaccinated who are at ongoing risk. As an expert at the University at Buffalo observed, those with compromised immune systems or who are elderly or frail should continue to take precautions. Mainly though, the problem is those who have not had their shot.
“The people who haven’t been vaccinated are still at risk,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, the chief of infectious diseases at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, “and the virus will find them.”
And, let’s be blunt: Some of them will die. Some will be infected and suffer long-term health problems. Some will transmit the disease to other at-risk individuals.
Here, as around the state, there are pockets of population where large percentages of people are unvaccinated. Like all who haven’t had the shot, they need to be offered the opportunity and encouraged by those they respect to take it.
