The Editorial Board: A day for party members to make their choices

It is, to be sure, one of the more unusual primary elections local voters have encountered in Western New York, with some elections taking place Tuesday – the usual time – and others in August. Unsurprisingly, some voters are bewildered, though any confusion can be easily resolved. Here’s how it shakes out:

• On Tuesday residents who are registered to vote and registered in one of the major political parties, can vote for their party’s nominee for governor.

For Democrats, those candidates are incumbent Kathy Hochul, Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Republicans, meanwhile, will choose among Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

In addition, registered Democrats in Erie County can vote for a nominee for Erie County Clerk. Those candidates are incumbent Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns and Town of Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman. That may truly be a confusing race, given that Hartman was a Republican but now runs as a Democrat while Kearns, a Democrat, has frequently run as a Republican and will do so again come November. What can we say? It’s New York.

Local races also appear in some municipalities. In the Town of Pendleton in Niagara County, for example, members of the Democratic, Republican and Working Families parties can vote for a town justice nominee.

In August, meanwhile, registered party members will choose among candidates for Congress and State Senate. The reason for these unusually late primaries is that the courts rejected new district line drawn by Democrats. By the time new lines were in place, it was too late to organize a June vote. That primary will be held Aug. 23.

And, just to add one more wrinkle, Aug. 23 will include a special election to immediately fill a vacancy in the 23rd Congressional District, a seat that opened last month when former Rep. Tom Reed resigned. That winner of that election will serve until January, when a new representative, elected in a newly drawn district, takes office based on the November general election.

Registered party members uncertain of where to vote can find their polling place by searching the New York State Board of Elections website.

…

Here are our endorsements in Tuesday’s primaries:

DEMOCRATS

•Governor: Kathy Hochul

• Erie County Clerk: Melissa Hartman (allowing a rematch serving all voters, not just Democrats, this fall)

REPUBLICANS

•Governor: Rob Astorino

• • •

