News Editorial BoardThe numbers are encouraging. A new police strategy appears to be making significant inroads against violent crime in Buffalo. The number of people people shot in Buffalo is down 47% compared with the same period last year, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, a figure that follows a 36% decline in shootings in the first seven months of last year compared with the same period in 2021.

Gun violence starts to drop as Buffalo police target 'micro hot spots' The police aren't there to ticket drivers and arrest people, although they can if they see a crime in progress or a traffic violation. But that's not the point.

Some of the change may be due to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, which pushed crime rates up around the country. But a primary driver of the decline seems to be a data-driven strategy that identifies crime hot spots and prompts officers to become more visible – even conspicuous – in those specific places. The idea is that by sending police into areas where shootings or other crimes have occurred, officers can discourage additional violence. The numbers suggest that it’s working.

The plan is based on one used by police in Dallas. The city is divided into a grid of about 4,700 sections, each 500 feet by 500 feet. As “hot spots” of shootings appear, police make themselves seen in those areas, turning on their flashers while leaving their cars to interact with residents.

Their goal is to be “present, visible and engaged,” not to arrest anyone – though that can happen if officers witness a crime. The object is to be seen, by both potential shooters and neighborhood residents. Police hope to seed relationships of trust with people who live and work in those areas, sometimes to change a negative view of police that may have been grounded in experience but is socially toxic for everyone.

Part of the way police are working to encourage that change is to do a better job of explaining enforcement event. If, for example, officers conduct a raid in a particular area, they will come back within a day to explain why they were there. It can help to build trust and also to avoid false or exaggerated stories from spreading.

It’s about “trying to humanize” police, as Gramaglia described it – that is, to create an environment in which the public sees a person trying to do a valuable job rather than someone who is a threat, as police are often viewed, especially in communities of color.

With that strategy, shootings have dropped off dramatically, police say. And the tactic works with other crimes: burglaries, thefts, assaults and more. It’s more difficult, without a scientific survey, to determine how the work of creating a healthier, more beneficial relationship between police and residents is progressing, although Gramaglia says he sees anecdotal evidence that it’s happening.

It’s encouraging news after the stressful years of pandemic combined with unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Even better would be to commission an independent assessment of the figures to independently demonstrate that the reported reduction is based on an apples-to-apples comparison. And, given the importance of improving strained relations with the public, it would be worth formally assessing that effort.

It’s not perfect. Some crimes, such as car thefts – especially of Kias and Hyundais – are surging. They also demand heightened attention. The city is trying to do that by using helicopters to track thieves in real time and deter other thefts.

It is almost unbearably sad that, in discussing this good news, a parent and much of Buffalo is mourning the death of 13-year-old Miracle Hunt, who was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday while walking around Broadway with friends. The senseless death should cause city officials, police and residents to focus even more intently on the need to reduce gun violence in Buffalo.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.