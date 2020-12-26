The Editorial Board: A clean sweep for WNY in U.S. spending bill

Congress was in a magnanimous mood when it turned out its $1.4 trillion government spending bill last week. For this year, the lesson for Western New York is that big things come in big packages.
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the local Army Corps of Engineers, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, Lake Ontario shore residents and cross-border travelers are among the potential winners thanks to the government’s largesse.
A 10% increase in funding for the Great Lakes initiative provides a major boost for Buffalo’s most important natural resource. After past years in which President Trump proposed cuts of 90% percent or more in GLRI funding, the president became a supporter of funding the initiative during this election year.
The GLRI, with bipartisan support, works to fight invasive species, clean up toxic substances and establish foundations for continuing protection of the lakes, which hold 84% of this continent’s supply of fresh water.
Supporting the lakes is crucial to the future of Buffalo Niagara. The geography of our region makes it a potential climate refuge as the Earth continues to warm. One of the threats to Lake Erie, algal blooms, grow more easily in warm water. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, deserves credit for lobbying to secure $4 million to study harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie, and an extra $145 million for the Army Corps of Engineers, which will cover $1.2 million in maintenance work at the Buffalo Harbor.
A separate bill passed last weekend authorized GLRI funding for five years, growing to $475 million by 2026.
That will be money well spent. According to a 2018 University of Michigan study, every dollar of federal spending on GLRI projects between 2010 and 2016 will produce $3.35 in economic activity in the region through 2036.
For residents living along Lake Ontario, Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, helped secure $1.7 million for a study of Plan 2014, the controversial water management plan that critics have blamed for lakeshore flooding in recent years.
There has been unfair scapegoating of the plan and the International Joint Commission, but an expedited study to unearth facts about the plan and its usefulness should prove worthwhile.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer helped deliver support for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in what’s the first step in a $60 million construction project that may keep the base off the list of future closures.
The budget bill directs the Defense Department to prioritize taxiway repair projects at U.S. Air Force bases, naming the Niagara Falls base as one where the taxiway needs to be improved. Revamping is needed to make the base more compatible with Air Force refueling tankers.
Making U.S.-Canada border crossings such as the Peace Bridge more efficient is the goal of a $10 million allocation to bring technology at the sites up to date. It’s not clear what share of that will be spent on Buffalo Niagara crossings, but anything that can provide more security and efficiency at the crossings will be a wise investment.
At a time when New York State’s finances threaten to crater during the coronavirus pandemic, our region’s generous slice of the federal budget pie is well timed.
