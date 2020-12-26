The Editorial Board: A clean sweep for WNY in U.S. spending bill

A separate bill passed last weekend authorized GLRI funding for five years, growing to $475 million by 2026.

That will be money well spent. According to a 2018 University of Michigan study, every dollar of federal spending on GLRI projects between 2010 and 2016 will produce $3.35 in economic activity in the region through 2036.

For residents living along Lake Ontario, Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, helped secure $1.7 million for a study of Plan 2014, the controversial water management plan that critics have blamed for lakeshore flooding in recent years.

There has been unfair scapegoating of the plan and the International Joint Commission, but an expedited study to unearth facts about the plan and its usefulness should prove worthwhile.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer helped deliver support for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station in what’s the first step in a $60 million construction project that may keep the base off the list of future closures.

The budget bill directs the Defense Department to prioritize taxiway repair projects at U.S. Air Force bases, naming the Niagara Falls base as one where the taxiway needs to be improved. Revamping is needed to make the base more compatible with Air Force refueling tankers.