The Editorial Board: A better idea for the cramped Kenmore Police Department

It took a little time, but leaders of the Village of Kenmore have reconsidered their approach to building a new police headquarters and abandoned their plan to force the sale of a local business through the power of eminent domain. It was the right decision.

The Village Board last month voted to begin eminent domain action to force the sale of the Insty-Prints site on Elmwood Avenue, with plans to build a new police headquarters there. The decision was met with strong opposition from two business owners – Tom Metz of Insty-Prints and Paul Billoni of the nearby Colvin Cleaners – and others they had helped to organize.

Instead, the village will add to the existing police station by building a second floor and expanding into the parking lot. The cost project is expected to come within the budgeted $6 million.

The question wasn’t whether police need a larger, updated building. They do. The headquarters was built in 1951 – that’s 71 years ago – and has never been substantially renovated. Then, it had no female employees; today, it does and, because of the building’s modern deficiencies, those women don’t have a dedicated locker room. Accessibility for people with disabilities is lacking as are sufficient parking and energy efficiency.

“We want to bring ourselves up to, you know, 2022,” Mayor Patrick Mang said in September. The motivation was surely legitimate.

The problem was the proposed use of eminent domain, in which governments can, at a fair price, force the sale of private property for public use. While a police station obviously qualifies as public, it’s not the kind of purpose most people think of as appropriate for what should be the last resort of eminent domain.

Those undertakings include projects such as highways, airports, schools or parks – places that are open to use by the public. Even then, governments should think hard before seeking to force residents to sell property they prefer to keep.

As village leaders found out, when a project of some urgency runs into a reluctant property owner, unwanted delays are likely to ensue. And the property owners were decidedly reluctant. Their allies created an online petition that more than 2,000 people signed, adding political pressures to the financial and legal ones.

And, in the end, it all seems to have been unnecessary. Although the village at first rejected the idea of expanding the existing building at 2395 Elmwood Ave., Police Chief T.J. Phillips said engineers have reassured officials that such an approach is structurally safe. With that, along with the opposition to the use of eminent domain – and, one hopes, a recognition of its inappropriateness in this case – the village changed course.

It was the right decision, even if it took longer than warranted to come to that conclusion.

