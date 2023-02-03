The Erie County Legislature has remedied a long-standing problem by approving an agreement governing the cost of security at KeyBank Center. For that, taxpayers can thank County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick.

With the Legislature’s vote, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office can sign a four-year agreement with the Buffalo Sabres to staff all KeyBank Center events,. If concluded, the Sabres will pay an escalating sum, equivalent to $1.38 million over the term of the contract.

It is a welcome turn of events in remedying years during which deputies provided security at the arena without a contract. The deal came together after Hardwick pushed for information and explanation of services.

The comptroller raised concerns last summer over the arrangement in which the Sheriff’s Office was paid for providing security at the arena without a contract. He noted that former Republican Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw expressed similar concerns in a prior audit. Hardwick is a Democrat.

Sheriff John Garcia agreed that it was wrong for the Sheriff’s Office not to have a formal contract for arena security and said the amount that Pegula Sports & Entertainment was paying was woefully inadequate. Still, he initially described Hardwick’s call for greater accountability to be needlessly political.

Legislature approves $1.3M arena security agreement between Sabres ownership, Sheriff's Office The County Legislature on Thursday approved a draft agreement for the team to pay an escalating sum, equivalent to $1.38 million over the next four years, for arena security.

The negotiated contract would essentially quadruple the amount the Sheriff’s Office is reimbursed for security work. It would extend through the life of the lease between the team and the county, which owns the facility.

Under the existing arrangement, the team pays about $120,000 a year for arena security, which is insufficient to cover security needs, said John Greenan, chief of administration for the Sheriff’s Office. Under the new deal, that figure would roughly double the first year, and eventually rise to $485,000 in the 2025-26 lease year.

Still, there were hiccups. Hardwick sent a letter to the Legislature expressing his displeasure that a draft of the agreement was not shared with the body before it was asked to approve it. Greenan said it is not typical or necessary for the Legislature to review such a contract. The public that elected the Legislature to act on its behalf might disagree.

Greenan and Garcia also questioned Hardwick’s motivations for submitting a formal letter to the Legislature. But that’s his obligation. It’s a watchdog job.

In the end, the Legislature approved the deal in a 10-1 vote, but only after getting more details. Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, voted against the contract, citing concerns about liability for the county.

Better communication – without the “grandstanding” comment from Garcia – was in order. But at least there is approval of an agreement that should fairly compensate the Sheriff’s Office while codifying the deal between Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the county.

• • •

