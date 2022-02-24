The Editorial Board: $50,000 fee in proposed extension of the state’s successful brownfield program is a killer

New York State needs to renew its brownfield cleanup program, an environmental reclamation effort that has prepared the ground for millions of dollars’ worth of development in Western New York and across the state. What is not needed is an onerous application fee.

Gov. Kathy Hochul smartly included a 10-year extension of the brownfield program in her proposed budget, but the language includes a proposed $50,000 application fee. The existing law imposes no such expense.

Leading environmental groups, along with influential business groups, are pushing for a renewal without a fee. They understand the application fee will be a deal killer in upstate and Western New York, where contamination from the regions’ industrial past has made it transformational.

Absent this program, many of these projects would never have been undertaken. Their pollution levels didn’t warrant Superfund designation, where the state mandates cleanup. The impact of the program can be seen in downtown Buffalo and throughout the region: at 905 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, once home to an old gas station, now mixed-use residential and commercial; at One Canalside, Buffalo, where the Donovan State Office Building once stood; and at the former Seneca Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen, to name but a few projects.