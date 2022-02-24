The Editorial Board: $50,000 fee in proposed extension of the state’s successful brownfield program is a killer

New York State needs to renew its brownfield cleanup program, an environmental reclamation effort that has prepared the ground for millions of dollars’ worth of development in Western New York and across the state. What is not needed is an onerous application fee.
Gov. Kathy Hochul smartly included a 10-year extension of the brownfield program in her proposed budget, but the language includes a proposed $50,000 application fee. The existing law imposes no such expense.
Leading environmental groups, along with influential business groups, are pushing for a renewal without a fee. They understand the application fee will be a deal killer in upstate and Western New York, where contamination from the regions’ industrial past has made it transformational.
Absent this program, many of these projects would never have been undertaken. Their pollution levels didn’t warrant Superfund designation, where the state mandates cleanup. The impact of the program can be seen in downtown Buffalo and throughout the region: at 905 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, once home to an old gas station, now mixed-use residential and commercial; at One Canalside, Buffalo, where the Donovan State Office Building once stood; and at the former Seneca Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen, to name but a few projects.
The State Legislature needs to work with the governor to provide a 10-year extension of the program and, follow the lead of Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, do so without enacting an application fee, and certainly not one as exorbitant as $50,000.
Since late fall, Kennedy and Peoples-Stokes have pushed a bill to extend the program for another term. The legislation says nothing about application fees and there has been no explanation for why the fee was included in the governor’s budget proposal.
Acceptance into the program is what makes the vast majority of these projects viable. Once applications are accepted, projects begin to gel and interested parties can pursue the financing they require. But a $50,000 “gate” – essentially to kick the tires to see if the state thinks the project should be accepted into the program – would surely turn off potential developers. That’s in no one’s interest.
This much is undeniable: The brownfield program has been a rousing success, especially in this part of the state. It has reclaimed contaminated land, created new tax revenues for state and local governments and bolstered fragile regional economies. The governor, the Legislature and the Department of Environmental Conservation should feel an urgency to extend that legacy, not risk threatening it.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.