The Editorial Board: $5 million fine is a minimum demanded by former landlord’s abuse of his tenants

Let’s be blunt: A penalty of $5 million is the minimum the judicial system should demand from a landlord described as possibly the worst rental housing operator in Buffalo.

That’s how much the state Attorney General’s Office is asking the courts to fine Angel Elliot Dalfin for 126 instances of deceptive acts and practices for which State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto found him liable in a default judgment.

That’s the civil lawsuit. Dalfin also faces federal criminal charges related to lead paint violations that led to the poisoning of 29 children as well as counts of wire fraud and making and using a materially false document.

Dalfin was a fugitive until surrendering at Buffalo’s federal courthouse last month. His punishment needs to fit the violations that abused hundreds of Buffalonians. It needs to hurt if it is to deter other bad landlords from such despicable conduct.

As News enterprise editor Patrick Lakamp reported, “at least 63 of the Dalfin properties were cited for chipping, peeling or deteriorating paint and other conditions conducive to lead poisoning between 2013 and 2020.”

Assistant Attorney General Patrick Omilian said Dalfin and his entities did not try to prevent lead poisoning but instead “cut corners. They lied to tenants. They lied to authorities.” He called the acts “intentional business practice.”

Experts have repeatedly warned about the health hazards of lead, which can cause lasting growth and developmental problems in children and cause severe damage in adults. Dr. Melinda S. Cameron, a pediatrician and medical director of the WNY Lead Poisoning Prevention Resource Center, testified that the prevalence of lead poisoning among children in Buffalo, particularly in impoverished Black neighborhoods “is still terrible,” despite some progress.

No evidence suggests that Dalfin cared about any of that.

Although the judge said she is inclined to grant the state’s request, she reserved her decision in order to investigate whether the money – if any is collected – can be directed to efforts against lead poisoning here rather than disappearing into the mysteries of government budgets. It’s the right idea.

Lead, prevalent in older homes, was once considered an intractable problem. Not so, anymore.

The Buffalo & Erie County Lead Safe Task Force, whose members include doctors, parents, lawyers, faith leaders, the Buffalo Public Schools and others, has collaborated to combat the effects of lead poison in homes. In 2020, the City of Buffalo passed critical legislation – prioritized by the Lead Safe Task Force – to expand the city inspectors’ ability to conduct interior inspections of residential rental units. The City was also able to secure $2 million in federal funding to address this issue.

Dalfin, who reportedly had a web of 19 companies incorporated in Wyoming, Maryland, Delaware and New York, stands accused of unauthorized evictions and deception, including using a UPS Store drop box and a fictional contact person. Now state and federal prosecutors are sending a message to anyone else who might think of similarly harming taxpaying citizens and their children.

Full speed ahead.

