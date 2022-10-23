The Editorial Board: 43North's focus on diversity benefits the region in many ways

It’s possible that the business success of Buffalo-based startup accelerator 43North has been so overwhelming that we’ve neglected to heap praise on a key element that’s been apparent since it held its first competition in 2014: Inclusion.

Consider four of the five 2023 competition winners. Agape Wellness, an app that helps couples communicate (an area where help is clearly needed), is founded by Kadie Okwudili. AMPAworks, which makes small shelf cameras that can save hospitals, pharmacies and surgery centers hours of time, is cofounded by Bianca Gonzalez.

Nhat Nguyen came up with Otrafy, an artificial-intelligence powered supplier of management software for food manufacturers. Phood founder Alex Parmley has created a platform that lets college students use their dining dollars on meal delivery services, groceries and at local restaurants.

Two of these winners are women. None of them is white. It’s possible to review the previous eight competitions and find the same trends. It’s no accident.

President of the accelerator, Colleen Heidinger, said recently, “Diversity has been important for this organization since day one.” Board Chair Mike Wisler expanded on the theme: “Everything we do, we do with an eye towards being inclusive, creating equitable opportunity for all and changing the trajectory for those who have been overlooked or passed by.”

Clearly, diversity and success go hand in hand. Squire technologies, a 2017 winner, recently raised $60 million in venture capital at a $750 million valuation. ACV Auctions won in 2015 and became Buffalo’s first billion dollar start-up. As for overall impact, 43North has invested $35 million in 59 companies, created nearly 1,100 jobs in the Western New York region and has a portfolio valuation of $4.4 billion.

As the 43North rules state, these companies are required to move their companies to Buffalo for a year beginning in January. Not every 43North winner over the years has stayed in Buffalo beyond that year and not every 43North company has achieved long-term success. But the ones who have stayed have enriched the region all the more, bringing tangible benefits like jobs and innovative technologies along with intangible benefits like broader thinking and openness to new ideas. Research indicates that diversity enhances creativity. It encourages the search for novel information and perspectives, leading to better decision-making and problem-solving. Even simply being exposed to diversity can change the way you think.

Its emphasis on diversity may be 43North’s greatest gift.

