The Editorial Board: 43North finale reflects the blossoming of a healthy startup ecosystem in WNY

Both competition and collaboration drive the technology startup economy. That was evident at last week’s grand finale of the 43North business contest, where the entrepreneurial energy was vibrant.

Audience members in Shea’s Performing Arts Center cheered when the grand prize went to Top Seedz, a Western New York company. Seven other companies claimed $500,000 runner-up prizes, including two from our region. All were applauded by a crowd that was grateful to be part of a live competition after last year’s hiatus.

There was also a feeling of generosity and shared excitement at Shea’s, a sense that Buffalo’s startup ecosystem is revving its engines and ready to climb higher.

The growth of entrepreneurship in this region is both thrilling and a little unexpected. After all, the 43North contest was typically seen as a stepchild to other, more flashy components of the Buffalo Billion economic development program. Indeed, the 800-pound gorilla of that effort was the $959 million RiverBend project whose performance has thus far fallen short of expectations. 43North, by contrast, is building for Buffalo’s future and showing itself to be a growing powerhouse.