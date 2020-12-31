The Editorial Board: 2021, by way of the funny bone

The best thing we can say about 2021 is that it’s not 2020, a year that will be relegated to the rejects of history.

Turning the page on a new year means it is time for our tongue-in-cheek predictions about what 2021 might hold in store for Buffalo Niagara.

January

President Trump, in his last week in office, sets a new record for his constitutional use of pardon power. Trump issues provisional get-out-of-jail-free cards to “the guys from Duck Dynasty, Tiger King or the Real Housewives shows for any future misdeeds, and anyone living who was implicated in the very strong interrogations done at Abu Ghraib after 9/11.”

February

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, laying out his budget for the year, declares that new revenue pouring in from the speed-zone cameras near city schools will enable him to completely restructure the tax code. The city will do away with standard tax collections and replace them with “take a penny, leave a penny” bins in each Common Council district.

March