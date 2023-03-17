The story is horrifically familiar to Western New Yorkers. An innocent person spent nearly two decades in prison for a murder he did not commit. It’s a sign that neither the state nor the judicial system has done enough in response to the scandalous fact of wrongful conviction.

This time, the miscarriage of justice took place in Brooklyn. There, Sheldon Thomas was released on Thursday not because of a technicality, not for retrial because of appellate court decision, but because he didn’t do it. The 35-year-old was a teenager when the state judicial system railroaded him – there’s no other word for it – over the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

It gets worse. Not only was Thomas made to forfeit his freedom for 18 years, but whoever killed Anderson Bercy has never been apprehended. That person is either dead or still on the loose, potentially wreaking more violence.

Familiar names

Wrongful conviction has become sadly familiar in New York and around the country, largely because of the development of DNA science. In Erie County, the names of its victims carry weight: Anthony Capozzi. Lynn DeJac Peters. Valentino Dixon. Together, served a cumulative 62 years in prison for crimes they did not commit.

Peters died not long after she was exonerated for the crime of murdering her own daughter. Police and prosecutors had been too willing to believe the worst of an inattentive mother and put the wrong person behind bars.

Something similar may have happened to Thomas.

Capozzi went to prison as the “Delaware Park rapist,” and by the time he was exonerated – 22 years later – the real rapist, Altemio Sanchez, had progressed from rape to murder, killing at least three women on the Ellicott Creek bike path. Nearly 20 years later, what has the actual killer of Anderson Bercy been doing?

Capozzi was convicted based in part on misidentification. Side-by-side pictures from the time show an eerie similarity between Capozzi and Sanchez, but there were enough dissimilarities to have prompted second thoughts by dutiful cops and prosecutors.

Misidentification of a different sort helped send Thomas to prison.

Valentino Dixon was wrongfully convicted of murdering 17-year-old Torriano Jackson in 1991. He was exonerated when another man, Lamarr Scott, 46, confessed to the killing. Scott was already in prison.

Dixon has filed a civil lawsuit claiming that the Erie County District Attorney’s Office both destroyed and fabricated evidence and threatened defense witnesses. Even before the shooting, he says, Buffalo police were stopping him on the street, sometimes roughing him up. “One of the BPD officers even warned Dixon that BPD ‘would not stop’ until they ‘gave him ten,’ ” the lawsuit alleges.

A prosecutor’s acknowledgement

If such official misconduct seems unthinkable, Thomas’ wrongful conviction offers skeptics an opportunity to reconsider. In court last week, a prosecutor in the Brooklyn DA’s Office enumerated the lies, deceptions and dismissals the judicial system employed to convict him.

In a photo array, for example, police knowingly used a picture of a different person with the same name. The two men don’t look alike, yet it helped power Thomas’s arrest, trial and conviction, even though prosecutors and even the judge knew of the error. An appeals court also couldn’t get it right. Even the admission of the lead detective that he provided false testimony about the photo array didn’t save Thomas. Other mistakes, including by the defense attorney, made matters worse, the report said.

“Each of these errors, on its own, deprived defendant of a fair trial,” prosecutors wrote. “Together the errors undermined the integrity of the entire judicial process.”

That’s not a defense lawyer speaking. It’s from the current iteration of the office that, years earlier, wrongfully sent this man to prison. In addition to the main benefit – Thomas’ exoneration – that admission is the only good thing to come out of this disgraceful episode.

Reforms made and still needed

This was the 34th conviction to be vacated by this office, alone. The National Registry of Exonerations reports 342 exonerations in New York since 1989, amounting to 3,464 lost years. Plainly, work remains.

New York has made valuable changes to diminish the likelihood of wrongful conviction. Among them are lineup procedures that guard against officers inadvertently guiding a witness to the suspect. Another reform requires videotaping of custodial interrogations in serious felonies.

But more work awaits. Rebecca Brown, director of policy for the Innocence Project, cites the need to expand the right for people who pleaded guilty to challenge a wrongful conviction. As incomprehensible as it may sound, she said, 20% of the nation’s approximately 3,000 known exonerees, pleaded guilty to crimes they did not commit. Fears of a longer sentence often drive those pleas.

Another essential change, she said, is to require – not just mention – legal counsel for juveniles before they are questioned. With such a law, the travesty inflicted on the wrongfully convicted Central Park Five in 1989 might have been prevented.

Both conservatives and liberals may have to get over their self-imposed limitations to make additional progress on these issues. On the left, critics need to acknowledge that more, better trained detectives who follow the rules can make a difference.

On the right, meanwhile, critics need to understand that criminal justice is a government program. Like infrastructure spending, environmental oversight and welfare, it is susceptible to all the defects of bureaucracy and human weakness. It requires controls.

And, of course, adherence to the Constitution’s demand for equal justice and the right a fair trial is essential to the American character, whether on the left or the right.

Do any legislators disagree?

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.