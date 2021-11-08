News Editorial Board: Swing voters in N.Y. tacked to center, showing extremism has its limits

But good intentions can be drowned out by the bullhorn-amplified voices of protesters cursing the police, or using the language of class warfare to challenge the establishment. It is likely, as former Mayor Anthony Masiello observed last week, that Walton “petrified” tens of thousands of voters – the majority of them Democrats.

We have noted before the toxic effect of the phrase “defund the police,” which is meant to demand law enforcement reforms, but sounds like a call to abolish police departments. Many campaigning for office from the left, including Walton, stayed away from that term, but Republicans were able to weaponize the phrase at a time of rising murder rates in the U.S.

Similarly, any discussions about how the history of racism and slavery is taught in schools is now lumped together as “critical race theory,” which Republican lawmakers find easier to run against than to define. Parents do have a right to inquire about what their children are being taught, but any chance for a nuanced discussion about the teaching of history runs aground when angry adults derail school board meetings with threatening behavior.