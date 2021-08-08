News Editorial Board: Starting school with mask requirements figures to be unpopular but necessary

The CDC recommends schools use “universal indoor masking” for teachers, staff, students and visitors to grades K-12, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Laurrie told The News he considered that a guideline, not a commandment.

“Unfortunately, if we have an outbreak, we may have to mask everybody,” he said. But, “it should be based on what is happening.”

Different things may be happening by Labor Day week. Covid cases have been rising in every county in New York, due to the Delta variant. And county health officials will have guidance of their own for school districts that is likely to land on the side of minimizing risk. On Thursday, the New York State Association of County Health Officials endorsed the CDC’s guidelines for universal mask wearing.

“The mitigation strategies included in the guidance, along with robust efforts to promote vaccinations, will support the safe, healthy reopening of schools for the 2021-22 school year,” association Executive Director Sarah Ravenhall said.

It’s not a bad way to start. Rules can be relaxed going forward if the metrics allow it. What is more, it’s the model that schools already know and successfully implemented last year.