News Editorial Board: Starting school with mask requirements figures to be unpopular but necessary

Local school districts, as well as state education officials, have been waiting for guidance on school reopening protocols from the state Health Department. The department’s answer on Thursday was: We’ll pass.
Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued a memo telling schools to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local officials. In Erie County, the ball is now in the court of Dr. Gale Burstein and the county Health Department, which is a safe place for it.
To mask or not to mask is the question on many minds, with the start of school about five weeks away. Requiring masks indoors to start the year would be a reasonable response to concerns over the Delta variant and the fact that children under 12 are not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations. That’s what New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, announced Friday as the policy in his state for all students and staff in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent in Niagara Falls, and Michael Cornell, Hamburg superintendent and president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association, welcomed the state’s decision to defer to local districts on reopening guidelines. Both cited the fact that their districts had very few Covid cases among students in summer school. They want data to dictate their responses.
Given the exemplary performance of schools in suppressing the virus, superintendents should have considerable influence over decisions on masking and other health issues. But it’s better for all concerned if the final authority is a step removed – that is, in Burstein’s office.
Superintendents and other school officials often face the wrath of parents who object to mask requirements or other Covid-driven decisions. Burstein is not immune from political pushback or public criticism, but her Health Department is not the first target for agitated parents. Policies coming from the county give cover to districts that want to err on the side of caution and start the year with mask requirements.
Schools for the most part have had great success in preventing Covid spread among students, seeing lower case levels than for the community overall. In the 2020-21 academic year, the combination of indoor masking, keeping students first 6, then 3 feet apart in classrooms, dividing students into “pods” and regular Covid testing – all of it well supervised – allowed many schools to stay open most of the year.
As Cornell has said, keeping students in school five days a week is a primary goal, one that’s crucially important to children’s educational and social development, as well as their sense of well-being. We don’t want to repeat the stresses of remote learning.
School has other benefits, including providing a safe place for children with a troubled home life, offering subsidized meal programs that students often depend on, and providing daily child care that enables working parents to hold down jobs.
Keeping everyone safe is key to ensuring that students who start the year with in-person school can stay there.
The CDC recommends schools use “universal indoor masking” for teachers, staff, students and visitors to grades K-12, whether or not they are vaccinated.
Laurrie told The News he considered that a guideline, not a commandment.
“Unfortunately, if we have an outbreak, we may have to mask everybody,” he said. But, “it should be based on what is happening.”
Different things may be happening by Labor Day week. Covid cases have been rising in every county in New York, due to the Delta variant. And county health officials will have guidance of their own for school districts that is likely to land on the side of minimizing risk. On Thursday, the New York State Association of County Health Officials endorsed the CDC’s guidelines for universal mask wearing.
“The mitigation strategies included in the guidance, along with robust efforts to promote vaccinations, will support the safe, healthy reopening of schools for the 2021-22 school year,” association Executive Director Sarah Ravenhall said.
It’s not a bad way to start. Rules can be relaxed going forward if the metrics allow it. What is more, it’s the model that schools already know and successfully implemented last year.
More than a few families will be unhappy with the return of mask requirements. The best way for parents to counter those is not with protests, but by convincing more of their neighbors to get vaccinated. That’s our best hope for getting a handle on the virus’ new variants.
