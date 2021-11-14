News Editorial Board: Infrastructure bill will move the U.S. ahead, close the gap with other nations

Here’s why the just-approved infrastructure bill is so important. In a nutshell, the United States had done little to modernize itself in recent decades, while other parts of the world have been on the march. We have fallen behind and that has its own cost.

Not only have other nations built newer roads and faster trains but, as The New York Times reported, they have better high-speed internet access, less expensive cellphone service and more easily accessed airports. In relative terms, David Leonhardt reported, American infrastructure is “decrepit.” Like other areas, Buffalo and Western New York have paid a price for that inattention.

That’s not just embarrassing or frustrating. It comes with costs: to individuals, to the economy, even to national security. That’s the price of an unwillingness to spend where it is necessary. It’s the outgrowth of giving too much weight to governmental austerity and too little to the nation’s ability to compete with the rest of the world.