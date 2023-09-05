It is small wonder that two men convicted of crimes they always denied felt a rushing sense of relief when, after three decades, a judge vacated their convictions and ordered a new trial. The men haven’t been cleared – not yet, anyway – but the misconduct of prosecutors qualifies their imprisonment as a miscarriage of justice.

For three decades, Brian Scott Lorenzo and James Pugh maintained they were innocent of killing Deborah Meindl, found by her young daughter. Meindl had been fatally stabbed, choked and bound in her City of Tonawanda home.

Still, a jury found Lorenzo and Pugh guilty. Lorenzo remains in prison and Pugh is out on parole.

Their lives may change, and justice finally served following the rulings of State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek.

Wojtaszek’s 19-page decision cited two elements: new DNA evidence that excluded both defendants from the crime scene and a finding that the prosecution failed to disclose a key piece of information to the defense. The judge’s ruling was first reported by the New York Times.

The attorneys hope the Erie County District Attorney’s Office does not decide to retry their clients. DA John Flynn said in a statement that his office will appeal the decision.

Even though the men have not been exonerated, there is good reason to believe they may be innocent. If so, prosecutors have committed a double offense: By withholding evidence, they would have encouraged a wrongful conviction and stolen 30 years of these men’s lives. And, at least as bad, they would have allowed the actual murderer go free.

Buffalo has seen that happen, perhaps most infamously in the wrongful conviction of Anthony J. Capozzi, who was jailed for 22 years for rapes that were actually committed by Altemio C. Sanchez. Freed from police attention, Sanchez progressed from sexual assault to homicide as the Bike Path Killer.

It is not to say whether Lorenzo and Pugh are, indeed, guilty or innocent. But the failures of prosecutor have sown significant doubt.

On the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1993, Deborah Meindl’s daughter came home to find her mother dead. She was handcuffed, stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie. Speculation initially pointed to her husband, who had once told someone he wanted to hire a hitman to kill her, but police ruled that out. Months later, Lorenzo and Pugh were indicted. Police alleged that the killing happened when Meindl walked in on them burglarizing her house.

Lorenzo discovered an article written by Ilann Maazel in 2018, in the New York Law Journal titled “How to get out of jail if you’re innocent.” The two connected and Maazel went to court to have new DNA tests conducted on the crime scene evidence. It included the necktie and a knife. The new DNA tests excluded both Lorenzo and Pugh. It was one of the two stakes grounding Wojtaszek’s decision.

Another focus of the judge was a silver dollar that had become a key piece of evidence. The coin was in a duffel bag found in a stolen vehicle that Lorenzo was arrested in three months after a slaying in Sioux City, Iowa.

Prosecutors said the coin had been given to Meindl and her husband by her father-in-law for Christmas that winter. But the judge said that “unbeknownst to the defendants was the fact that Cyril Meindl (the father-in-law), when shown the same coin prior to the trial, did not and could not identify it.”

“The inescapable conclusion is that the people fell short in their Brady disclosure obligation,” Wojtaszek said. The Brady rule requires prosecutors to disclose any material, exculpatory information it has to the defense.

Wojtaszek did not agree with the defense attorneys’ assertion that notorious murderer Richard Matt, who escaped from prison in 2015 and was fatally shot during the manhunt, was the real murderer. The judge also rejected defense attorneys’ further explanation that Matt had carried out the killing at the behest of a now-retired City of Tonawanda police detective.

But 30 years on, we don’t know who killed Deborah Meindl. With so much time having passed, it may never be known. What we do know is that DNA evidence powerfully suggests these two men’s innocence, making you wonder why prosecutors withheld crucial, similarly suggestive evidence.