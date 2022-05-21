How you can help after Buffalo mass shooting

A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.

Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are accepting donations and/or volunteers. This list will be expanded as new information is available.

• Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund (nationalcompassion.org/fund/buffalo-survivors-fund/): 100% of the contributions go directly to victims and survivors.

• Buffalo Together Community Response Fund (BuffaloTogetherFund.org): This collaborative effort addresses immediate needs in the community, as well as long-term community rebuilding and systemic issues that have marginalized communities of color.

• FeedMore WNY (feedmorewny.org): This umbrella food help organization is running emergency distribution sites at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion (1100 Jefferson Ave.) and the Community Resource Center (347 E. Ferry St.) and needs donations and volunteers.

• AT&T has teamed up with the City of Buffalo to launch a text-to-give campaign. Text Buffalo to 20222 to make a $10 donation to go to both the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. This text can be repeated as often as the donor wishes to add to the amount given. The Text-to-Give program is active for all mobile carriers nationally.

• Black Love Resists in the Rust (blackloveresistsintherust.org): Collecting donations for food and mental health support in conjunction with Colored Girls Bike Too.

• Buffalo Community Fridges (buffalocommunityfridges.com): Providing food and other items at 257 E. Ferry, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.

• Buffalo Go Green (buffalogogreen.org): Working collectively with the Buffalo Bills Foundation, Red Cross, African-American Food Co-Op, Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo and FeedMore WNY to deliver groceries and meals to those in need.

• Catholic Charities: A special collection this weekend and/or next weekend at Masses in the Buffalo Diocese will support services to eight Catholic Charities locations on the East Side. Direct donations can be sent to Catholic Charities East Side Collection, 749 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209.

• Erie County Clerk’s Office (www2.erie.gov/clerk): Clerk’s office and selected auto bureaus are accepting food donations for distribution.

• Food pantries in the 14208 ZIP code are Buffalo Community Fridge, Cold Spring Community Foundation (234 Glenwood), Community Action Information Center (103 Wohlers), Greater Works Christian Fellow (210 Southhampton), Group Ministries Inc. (1333 Jefferson), St. Luke AME Zion Church (314 E. Ferry) and Upper Room Church of God in Christ (131 Florida).

• Candles in the S.U.N. (candlesinthesun.com): This local nonprofit group is accepting food and other donations, which are being distributed at daily pop-ups.

• Feed Buffalo (Feedbuffalo.org): Providing food and supporting other grassroots efforts.

• GoFundMe (gofundme.com/c/act/buffalo-mass-shooting-fundraisers): Visit GoFundMe’s list of verified fundraisers for people, families and the community. This list includes the Aaron Salter Jr. fundraiser, Margus D. Morrison’s family and children, Buffalo Tragedy Donate, Daemen Alum Impacted by Mass Shooting and many others. Every fundraiser has been certified by GoFundMe Trust & Safety specialists.

• Rooted in Love Inc. (rootedinloveinc.com): The location at 670 Riley St. is accepting food donations, or monetary help can be received through the website.

• Salon in the City and Southgate Liquors are also accepting food and other donations in collaboration with Rooted in Love.

• Sweat Society Gym and Unapologetic Coffee are both accepting donations at their locations for Buffalo Community Fridge.

• WNY Postpartum Connection Inc. (wnypostpartum.com): Holding a diaper drive through May 27. Check the organization’s Facebook and Instagram feeds for drop-off locations.