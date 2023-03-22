When F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote in one story that the rich “are different than you and me,” and Ernest Hemingway wrote in another, “Yes, they have more money,” the two famous novelists didn’t get into taxes.

If they had, they would have explored another world of difference. According to Internal Revenue Service data recently uncovered by Pro Publica reporters, billionaires in the U.S. pay a minuscule proportion of their wealth in taxes compared to what ordinary Americans pay through wage deductions. Large corporations are also able to use a maze of tax breaks and deductions to minimize and even eliminate their income tax liabilities. It’s all perfectly legal.

But outright tax fraud is not legal and should be punished. Anti-fraud legislation that’s been vetoed twice by Gov. Kathy Hochul is included in both the State Assembly and Senate budget proposals. It would strengthen whistleblower lawsuits alleging corporations or wealthy individuals have submitted false records to cheat on their taxes by widening the law to include those who don’t bother to file tax returns at all.

Individuals and corporations with net income or sales of more than $1 million would be liable for knowingly failing to file tax returns costing state or local governments at least $350,000 in lost revenue.

This time, the legislation should be signed, not vetoed.

Whistleblower lawsuits – often filed by employees of offending companies – have been essential in uncovering fraud and misconduct that can cost the government and taxpayers billions. Under New York’s 2007 False Claims Act, which was expanded in 2010 and 2013, whistleblowers could allege that a wealthy person or corporation sought to avoid state or local taxes by knowingly submitting false “claims, records or statements,” including false tax returns. If successful, the whistleblower receives a minor share of the amount awarded.

It’s troubling that legislation introduced in 2019 to include wealthy people and corporations who don’t file tax returns at all would be stymied by vetoes in 2021 and on Jan. 30, 2023.

Is it going out on a limb to say that it’s wrong for wealthy corporations not to file taxes? We don’t think it is and would add that it seems equally logical to agree that these nonfilers should also be subject to whistleblower lawsuits.

Without whistleblowers, countless instances of corruption, fraud and other illegal activities would go unreported. Whistleblowing has worked in New York. It led to a record-breaking $330 million 2018 settlement with Sprint, which had under-collected sales tax, with much of the award going to local governments.

In her 2023 veto, Hochul noted the bill’s “undefined retroactive lookback period that fails to provide notice to filers and raises due process concerns.”

But retroactivity, within reason, seems to make sense when it comes to tax malfeasance. Why should past instances be tolerated? There’s nothing new about being required to file tax returns.

If the measure – now a budget proposal – needs to be tweaked to ensure its fairness, let it be.

But let it also be made law.

• • •

