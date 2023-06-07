“Not in my backyard.” How familiar is this refrain in American culture? Encyclopedia Britannica traces the phrase to activism against nuclear power plants in the mid-1970s. Since then, the NIMBY phenomenon has taken deep root around just about any and all issues of growth.

It’s important for residents to remain active and interested in their neighborhoods. They must also realize that the landscape changes as spaces become more populated. Zoning codes should act as living and breathing documents to address those changes. Reasonable accommodations can be made to satisfy most, but never all, concerns.

Take the latest brouhaha boiling over in Cheektowaga, where many residents are strongly opposed to the prospect of West Herr New York putting a new car lot on 16 acres of vacant land along Transit Road, between Strasmer Road and Como Park Boulevard. The site would include a 27,000-square-foot building and parking for more than 330 cars. Neighbors whose properties lie behind the dealership are not laying out the welcome mat. For some, the whole idea is outrageous.

Nearly a dozen residents who live near the site voiced their opinions during a Town Board meeting last month. They weren’t shy about expressing their consternation at West Herr’s plans to build on land covered in trees that abuts backyards on Strasmer Road and Croydon Drive. It is zoned for residential and neighborhood services. That would have to change. The dealership needs the town to approve rezoning 8.9 acres for motor services to accommodate its plans.

Chris and Pam Domino, who live on Strasmer Road, are concerned about increased road traffic and whether people will be test driving their new vehicles on Strasmer. They are also worried about privacy – their children play in the backyards adjacent to this dealership.

And then there is the wildlife. People in the neighborhood are worried about light pollution, which has adverse affects on birds, insects and many other animals.

West Herr’s proposal includes several mitigating factors, including a buffer of green space between the dealership and homeowners’ properties. In addition, nearly 9 acres – or 55% of the project site – will remain permanent, undeveloped open space, with a declaration of permanent open space filed with the Erie County Clerk’s Office to guaranty that.

The auto dealer’s proposal also includes plans to install a drainage system that can handle a 100-year storm event. Lighting on site “will be “dark sky compliant.” West Herr has a reputation as a good corporate citizen, so it’s not surprising that the company is trying to work with neighbors.

The Cheektowaga Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the project with three conditions: excluding vehicular access to the site from Como Park Boulevard; a permanent open space declaration; and the exclusion of “objectionable” use on the site, including gas stations, auto repair and collision facilities.

Between the Planning Board’s conditions and West Herr’s concessions, many of the residents’ concerns have been addressed. But this development will bring changes that can’t be avoided.

Cheektowaga’s Town Board will make the final decision. Hopefully it’s one everyone can live with.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.