The big change is underway. It will make a difference.

Pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the University at Buffalo is on its way to becoming a bigger, more influential, more diverse institution.

When complete, and if strategically implemented, the expansion will serve the interests of all Western New York and the rest of the state, as well. It will also amplify the benefits that could come to the region from the federal government’s recently passed CHIPS and Science Act.

As part of the state’s effort, UB is on a hiring spree. Within the next two years, it could see its faculty expand by as much as 10% as part of a push to improve its standing among top public research universities. The effort is meant, in part, to attract top scholars and researchers whose work can help to secure bigger federal grants.

That, in turn, is expected to power the regional economy by spurring the creation of new high-potential businesses and attracting others that want to tap into UB’s expertise. That’s a path to growth – one the state and university should have embarked upon years ago.

The project is driven by the $1 billion research challenge that Hochul issued last year to UB and Stony Brook University. In designating the two campuses as flagships of the SUNY system, the governor devoted $12 million for hiring at UB – more than 20% of the $53 million in hiring money provided for the entire SUNY system.

With that, UB wants to add 200 tenure-track faculty in the next two years, to double its number of underrepresented faculty in five years and to more than double its annual federal research grant funding to $1 billion by 2030.

That expansion is symbiotic with the federal CHIPS act that passed last year and measures that were previously proposed in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act. UB’s program of scientific expansion will help support the expected joint Buffalo-Rochester application to win one of the tech hubs that the CHIPS act is expected to establish in locations that aren’t already high-tech meccas.

President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget includes an additional $4 billion in funding for CHIPS, though with congressional control split this year – Democrats leading the Senate and Republicans ruling the House – agreements may be difficult.

But they are essential, and the region’s House delegation need to prioritize this funding. Its benefits will radiate across the entire region.

Hochul is helping to tee it up with her focus on growing UB’s stature. The university’s expansion will help benefit the region while improving the chances of winning designation as a tech hub under the federal program.

Together, these initiatives can help transform the economic and educational direction of Western New York. Success will require focus and teamwork.

