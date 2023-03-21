The war on drugs, so called, has been a colossal failure. Drug smuggling, drug use and drug addiction are all very much with us. And sadly, so are drug fatalities, including here in Erie County.

At a news conference last week, County Executive Mark Poloncarz, District Attorney John Flynn and Sheriff John Garcia shone a light on the spiking number of fatalities caused by the fiercely addictive synthetic drug fentanyl. It is, in some ways, a continuation of what the county saw in 2016, when heroin laced with fentanyl wreaked carnage among addicts, most of whom medical leaders have said were hooked during use of prescribed opioid painkillers.

There's a new development. Suppliers, still unconcerned about killing their customers, are also lacing cocaine with fentanyl. Some users have unknowingly become addicted to the secondary drug. Many are dying.

Overdose fatalities have been climbing again since 2019, and are on a deadly pace. Through early March, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded 97 suspected and confirmed deaths, Poloncarz said – doubling the number of opioid-related deaths seen in the same period last year. It averaged out of more than one death a day through March 13.

This is a problem, but it’s one we know – or know by now – that won’t be solved by throwing users in jail. The now discarded Rockefeller Drug Laws did little but subject drug users to merciless treatment.

And we are doing better, as the existence of drug courts demonstrates. Drug courts divert users to recovery programs, where they have the chance to overcome their addictions and, in so doing, avoid criminal penalties. It’s a different story for addicts who commit other crimes related to their drug use; for them, traditional courts await their appearance. Drug dealers appropriately remain in the sights of the law.

But addiction is a sickness, not a crime, and society needs to learn better strategies for treating it that way. We need to help those addicts who want help and do a better job of diverting people away from addictive drugs. This, after all, is an issue of demand. Suppliers will always meet it and, until users stop using – through recovery or death – the highly addictive nature of fentanyl helps to maintain demand.

Producing those changes is urgent. More than 107,000 overdose deaths were reported between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the American Medical Association. Based on Erie County’s experience so far, this year may be worse still.

In the meantime, help is available for those who want it.

• Call the 24-hour Erie County Addiction Hotline for assistance at 716-831-7007.

• For access to Narcan, the emergency overdose rescue drug, text 716-225-5473 to have Narcan mailed to you for free. Narcan is also being made available through mounted red boxes and larger purple dispensing stands in various community locations and businesses.

• Take advantage of the MATTERS program, available in hospital emergency departments and other health care providers who can quickly link those with addiction issues medication and treatment.

• Obtain fentanyl test strips from Erie County or other providers so that drug users can test their drugs to see if they contain fentanyl before using them.

• • •

