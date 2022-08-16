Editorial Board: Sheriff’s Office should clear up issues regarding security details for Bills and Sabres games

Two troubling issues surround the necessary work of providing security at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center: Which public employees are benefiting from the work and, more important, how is reimbursement for the work being conducted?

The answer to the latter question appears to be: poorly. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office provides security for games of both the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as other events at those facilities. For taxpayers, it’s supposed to be a wash, as Pegula Sports & Entertainment reimburses the county for the expense. But there’s a mystery: No one seems to know how the county bills for the expense or how it receives payment. It’s a poor way to do business, especially regarding something as high profile as games by the Bills and Sabres.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick recently raised the matter, as did his predecessor, Stefan Mychajliw. It’s a significant accounting issue, with tens of thousands of dollars of overtime being paid, sometimes to individual employees. Both facilities have benefited from public dollars, as will the new Bills stadium coming in the next few years. That means the public has an elevated interest in their operations, particularly when it comes to additional public expenses.

At a minimum, contracts need to be drawn up. A paper trail needs to follow staffing decisions at the two facilities. Hardwick – or any citizen – should be easily able to see the specific costs and reimbursements. It’s a problem that predates the 2021 election of Sheriff John Garcia.

Also of interest are the decisions on which public employees gather up that overtime pay. Many of them are salaried workers who, in other counties, would not be eligible for overtime.

Not so here. The highest overtime earner at the stadium was John Greenan, who filled in as undersheriff last year and now serves as chief of administration. He received $34,000 in stadium overtime and more than $75,000 in overall overtime over the last year.

Greenan did nothing wrong. The rules allow him to earn that overtime. But the rules should be reconsidered.

Garcia, in whose hands these decisions appropriately lie, says his goal is for the best people to be working security, especially given the uneasy times in the country. It’s not an unreasonable view of the challenge.

But the policy looks like a favored-child approach to public safety, especially since full-time administrators can earn nearly twice the typical $36.66-an-hour wage of the part-time, on-call deputies who provide security. Indeed, appointed administrators in the Sheriff’s Office collected more than $700,000 in overtime pay over the past year, with stadium and arena security work accounting for more than a third of the expense, according to a News analysis of county figures.

It’s not so much a matter of the expense, since PS&E is reimbursing the county. Rather, it’s a matter of fairness and optics: Among the “best people” available, who should qualify first for overtime? And should salaried people qualify at all?

It may not be the most important question facing the Sheriff’s Office, but overtime policies in Erie County make it an outlier, as both Hardwick and Mychajliw have argued. This issue offers more cause to rethink it.

First, though, straighten out the public ledger.

• • •

