Picture yourself at your favorite restaurant. You’ve just finished eating one of the best meals of your life and now it is time to settle the check. You feel good because you included a healthy tip.

It’s a generous gesture and one greatly appreciated by your server and others at the “front-of-the-house.” But what about the cook and the cleaner, so to speak – the people prepping your meal and the folks cleaning all the dishes and glassware?

In New York, these “back-of-the-house” workers have gone largely forgotten and unrewarded. It needs to change. Let’s start with common sense legislation to create equity among workers. And while the industry changes, it should consider moving away from a tipping system. Tipping is not only inconsistent, but the system can be difficult for female servers, who sometimes withstand sexual harassment by diners.

Why not use some system that is more equal and fairer for restaurant workers and, alternately, customers? One might argue that Europe has a better system in which tipping is not done – except, perhaps, by visiting Americans.

News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau’s recent article spells out the dilemma restaurant owners face when attempting to reward back-of-the-house employees. These are employees who get burned, scratched and cut while doing their jobs but, by New York State law, are unable to share in server tips.

Many of us likely did not know about the inequity among workers and would gladly go along with one reasonable solution: restaurant service charge.

This is not a huge amount of money on top of the bill, often no more than several cents per customer. Galarneau wrote that four years ago Joe Jerge put a 50-cents-per-customer charge on his menu at Lackawanna’s Mulberry Italian Ristorante. The money from the charge is split among cooks, dishwashers and other back-of-the-house workers.

Servers, who earn less than minimum wage, might make upward of $60 or $70 an hour in tips on good nights. As Jerge said, for a part-time dishwasher making $240 a week “another $100 monthly share, the look on their face. It makes a big difference.”

The United States and Canada are among the only countries that subject restaurant workers to the vagaries of customers’ moods. A Feb. 20, 2021, New York Times article on tipping in the restaurant industry began with the harrowing tale of a waitress being harassed by a customer for her tip. He wanted her to remove her mask – remember, this was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – to see “if the bottom half of my face was as cute as the top.” Angry that she would not comply, he snorted something about having to determine the tip by looking at her breasts.

There have been numerous articles, discussions and experiments – notably in New York City and Massachusetts – around the idea of ending tipping. It’s a discussion worth revisiting by lawmakers in Albany. Sure, there are workers in this country who prefer the American tipping system just fine. It just doesn’t work, for all workers.

The Times’ recent article, “The Restaurant Service Charge Isn’t Going Anywhere” offers insight into why some restaurants in Buffalo and across the country are moving toward the service charge model. While a service charge can be confusing, it closes that gap between the back-of-the-house and the front-of-the-house.

Offering customers an explanation of where, say, a 50-cent charge is headed and why and, moreover, making the charge optional can make all the difference. It is a practice Jerge of Lackawanna’s Mulberry Italian Ristorante uses to satisfy questioning customers – only two people have asked for the 50-cent charge to be removed since 2019.

A time of high inflation can turn many of us into penny-pinchers, but who couldn’t understand the need – the urgency, the outright fairness – of sending some of that customer gratitude to the back-of-the-house?

Changes in the restaurant industry are inevitable as owners must figure out how to attract and retain workers. The service charge is one, practical step on the road to equity in this valued business.

