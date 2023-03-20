This is the year campaign finance reform gets real. As a result of legislation passed in 2020, New York state’s public campaign finance program officially goes into effect for 2024 statewide elections and beyond.

Let nothing delay the implementation of this powerful and urgently needed reform.

Here’s what it means: Public matching funds – in multiples of as much as 12-to-1 – would be applied to small donations of between $5 and $250 made to qualifying candidates running for state office. That includes Assembly and State Senate races, as well as statewide offices such as governor and attorney general.

In addition, there would be much lower limits placed on contributions from individuals, with the statewide office donation limit going from $69,700 to $11,000. Legislative donations would also be capped at smaller amounts.

Here’s why it’s needed: According to an analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice, the 200 largest donors in New York’s 2022 elections gave almost $16 million, while 206,000 of the state’s small donors raised about $13.5 million. That doesn’t sound like democracy in action and it’s one reason why so many state residents don’t bother to vote.

The new reforms ensure that small-amount donors can get a bigger bang for their contributions – for example, a $250 donation to a qualifying candidate running for legislative office would be boosted to $2,550.

Suddenly, the voices of those who have long gone unheard become engaged and amplified. The conversation becomes broader and more diverse. Suddenly, more people have skin in the game.

Now that this reform – at long last – has been instituted, it’s essential that it not be held up in the Legislature and that it be funded at an amount that will ensure its impact. The program is ready for rollout, with startup funding of $39.5 million, but there are rumblings of possible stalling tactics. That can’t happen.

New York City has long had a similar program, instituted in 1988 and considerably expanded in the years following. It has been a major factor in the increased diversity of New York’s elected officials, with female representation on the City Council at 61% and persons of color at 67%.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, if these reforms had been instituted prior to last year’s state legislative elections, donations of less than $250 would have been responsible for 61% of all funds raised by candidates, rather than just 13%.

Of course, none of this can undo the damage of the 2010 Citizens United U.S. Supreme Court decision; super PACs can still spend unlimited amounts of cash during elections on behalf of one candidate or another.

That actually makes it even more important to go forward with what’s possible to balance the scales and give residents of the state hope that their voices still count.

Public campaign financing is a major step toward more equitable democratic engagement in New York. It is supported by New York voters and nothing should stop it from proceeding.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.