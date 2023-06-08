Buffalo just got its requested report on the response to December’s blizzard. It’s sobering, but not shocking.

“Lessons Learned from the Buffalo Blizzard,” by NYU’s Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service, was released June 2. The 170-page document should be read by every Erie County public official as well as kept handy by all concerned citizens who want to track Buffalo’s progress in facing dire emergencies.

It is just as well the report came out in the middle of a warm early June, because it is a grim reminder of a week of hell, including hurricane-force winds of up to 80 mph, whiteout conditions with zero visibility and wind chill temperatures of 30 degrees below zero.

Buffalo’s Christmas blizzard killed 46 people, 31 of them city residents, left many without power for days, immobilized entire neighborhoods as they waited to be plowed out and did much to underscore the difference between the haves and the have-nots. This storm was enough to strain any city’s capabilities, but there is no question that Buffalo can do better. To help find out how, a nine-person team of NYU researchers interviewed more than 30 stakeholders, including city and state government officials, emergency responders, utility providers and business owners.

The document’s broad strokes are as expected: inadequate equipment, ineffective public communication, lack of coordination with road closures and unmet needs in Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods. To their credit, city officials have already started addressing much of this by ordering more (and tougher) equipment, hiring a fleet manager, hiring an emergency manager and planning for a new department of Public Works facility to replace the aging and inadequate Broadway Barns.

It is key to note, as the NYU researchers state, that using words such as “inadequate” or “insufficient” does not imply negligence on the part of any public entity — it simply means that existing resources could not counter an unprecedented crisis like this blizzard.

We now know – or should know – that extreme weather events must be expected and local government needs to be ready for them.

While it will take time to gather all the physical components that will increase Buffalo’s resilience, – some of this work, such as constructing a new DPW facility, will take years – the two key elements that seem to have been most lacking must and can be fixed more quickly. Those elements are communication and coordination. NYU has many recommendations along these lines, including:

Expanding subscribers to the city’s text-messaging alert system, Buffalert, through intensive marketing.

Expanding the city’s social media presence on all platforms.

Creating networks with community-based organizations.

Informing local employers through an emergency alert system that provides clear guidelines for closures and driving bans.

Coordinating road closure procedures well in advance with county and state agencies.

Regarding equity, the report notes that housing and infrastructure improvements as basic issues. These are problems that take decades to fully address, but, in the meantime, recommendations of providing more warming shelters (with generators) and giving out emergency food boxes in the day or two before storms hit are easier lifts.

There was praise, as well as fact-finding. Praise was warranted, especially for all of the region’s emergency responders, who, as the report notes, demonstrated ingenuity and creativity, as well as heroism.

Some have commented that this report does not really present any new or startling information. It doesn’t have to. Its documentation and recommendations are comprehensive enough that – if taken seriously and acted upon – Buffalo will be in much better shape for the next extreme weather event.

We can count on that event’s arrival.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.