The New York State Thruway Authority’s desire for a modest increase is, as this page has written, understandable.

What is not understandable is its apparent failure to collect the fees it is already owed. The authority must pursue these arrears to the satisfaction of both New York State and its ultimate constituency – rule-abiding motorists, many of them local residents – who pay their tolls.

According to an audit released May 26 by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, the Thruway Authority, which completed a transition to a cashless tolling system in 2020, has “struggled to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid fees.” The total of uncollected fees is hefty by any standard. As of March, it was $276.3 million in unpaid funds in collection status, with out-of-state drivers accounting for $119 million, or 43% of this amount.

The timing isn’t great for this news. In December, the Thruway Authority proposed that 2024 rates increase by 5% for E-ZPass holders statewide, with a second increase in 2027 of another 5%.

DiNapoli’s audit recommends ways the Thruway Authority could better identify, bill and collect tolls and related fees. The authority agreed with three of the audit’s 11 recommendations, and did not comment on whether it agreed or disagreed with eight others.

With this much money at stake, the authority should pay serious attention to any recommendations from New York’s top fiscal office.

According to the audit, the clue as to where the leakage might be found is in the collection process. The audit “found a lapse in the authority’s recouping of unpaid tolls” after the expiration of a contract with the authority’s collections vendor in September 2020. The authority signed a contract with a new vendor in January 2021 but did not send the new vendor any of the remaining unpaid accounts until July 2021, nine months after the prior contract’s expiration.

Though Thruway officials plausibly explain that the new collections vendor needs time to reprogram its system, this probably isn’t an excuse that plays well with drivers who have regularly paid their tolls.

Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank Hoare wrote in a letter responding to DiNapoli’s office: “The Thruway Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to collect all toll revenue owed from our customers.” Hoare added that “overall,” many of the recommendations “align well with many of the initiatives and policy recommendations currently underway in our organization.”

That’s good to know, though it’s cold comfort for motorists driving down the Thruway with their E-ZPasses affixed to their windshield. Some might be tempted to call these “E-ZPickings” for toll collections other motorists are managing to easily avoid.

In defending an increase, Hoare wrote in a recent News op-ed: “The fact is that we don’t receive any dedicated federal, state, or local tax dollars to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the Thruway, which will soon be turning 70 years old.”

He added: “Our entire super-highway system is funded by the people who use it, in other words, through tolls.”

More than 90% of Thruway revenue comes from tolls and related fees, with the vast majority coming from EZ-Pass users and the rest from toll-by-mail payments. As the audit noted, the Thruway Authority collected $804 million in tolls and related revenues in 2021.

The issue here is not with a reasonable increase, which is what the Authority has proposed. But that increase must be accompanied by better oversight on recouping money owed to the system.

