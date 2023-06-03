New York is watching.

Any attempts to substantially undermine the state’s public campaign financing law – passed in 2020 and finally taking effect this year in advance of the 2024 elections – should be vigorously and unconditionally shut down. The alarm has been raised by John Kaehny, executive director of the government reform group Reinvent Albany. His concerns include major changes being proposed by legislators, including:

• Making donations over $250 – up to the legal limit – eligible to receive $2,300 in matching taxpayer funds. As it stands, the donations are limited to $250.

• Raising the threshold of donors and contributions that would qualify for matching funds. Under this revision, a candidate could go from needing 75 donors to qualify for funds to needing as many as twice that number. There would be a similar boost in the total amount of funds needed to qualify.

• Eliminating the requirement that candidates return all public match funds after an election.

These proposed changes are outrageously aimed at adding speed bumps and steep inclines to a playing field the new law was intended to level.

Reasons for meddling with the provisions in this way include concerns from Democrats that the new program could benefit Republican challengers or boost challengers in Democratic primaries.

Welcome to democracy, folks. Though the state’s public campaign financing law is not intended to make any individual candidate’s race harder, it is supposed to make it easier for a wider, more diverse group of candidates to run for public office in New York state. That’s a good thing.

It would make small donations more attractive, encouraging candidates to expand their networking and meet their voters where they live, thus learning more about the priorities of their constituencies.

According to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice, if these reforms had been instituted prior to last year’s state legislative elections, donations of less than $250 would have been responsible for 61% of all funds raised by candidates, rather than just 13%.

New York City has long had a similar program, instituted in 1988 and considerably expanded in the years following. It has been a major factor in the increased diversity of New York’s elected officials, with female representation on the City Council at 61% and persons of color at 67%.

Yearly analysis of the New York City program indicate that its success continues.

Full public campaign financing would increase the competitiveness of elections, provide third parties and challengers a better chance, and give elected officials and candidates more time to interact with constituents rather than big-money donors.

New York needs this. Don’t mess with it.

• • •

