Buffalo residents deserve to know that if their encounters with city police officers go south – whether shots are fired or faces are punched – any possible misconduct will come before a civilian review board.

Citizens need to be assured that a thorough investigation will be undertaken, with all questions answered, and that offending officers won’t simply be let off the hook.

And no matter what the police union – or our elected officials – say, Buffalo should have had a robust civilian review board years ago. This need became especially urgent following the 2020 protests over policing and George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

At that time, University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt was able to collect enough support to pass a resolution to get a vote to establish one. But he met with opposition from fellow Council members who had doubts about finding enough neutral people to place on the board.

North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. is one of the Council members who did not support Wyatt’s resolution. He may be getting stuck in the past, harkening back to the experience of the Council’s ill-fated 11-member Police Advisory Board. That board was formed in 2018 of city residents to convene public meetings, seek community input on police reforms and make recommendations. It was a disaster. Everything that could go wrong, went wrong, from internal strife to the resignation of five board members in one month and the board’s unwillingness to comply with the Council confirming new members.

Let’s start over.

Besides the new 11-member Community Police Advisory Committee of city residents to listen to community members, research and develop policy proposals and reforms, add a citizen review board that would extend beyond a forum. Make it work as intended, modeled after legislation that created the Syracuse Review Board. It would be more independent than the Council’s PAB and the city’s Commission on Citizens’ Rights and Community Relations.

The teeth in the citizen review board would be razor-sharp with subpoena power, independent counsel and independent investigators – who would not be members of the Buffalo Police Department. There is concern over allowing such a board the power to bring a police officer up for discipline, including removal from the force, but even without this ability, the board would be able to uncover problems that could be addressed elsewhere.

The Civil Rights Bureau of the New York State Attorney General’s Office confirmed in April 2021 that Buffalo can establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct. Such boards have been established in Rochester and Syracuse, with expected union opposition – indeed, Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John T. Evans said, “We would exhaust every resource to fight it.”

That is exactly the wrong attitude from an authority pledged to protect citizens. Instead of creating barriers to better communications and transparency, Buffalo’s police department should build bridges: by supporting the establishment of a true civilian review board.

