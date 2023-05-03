Just before midnight on Tuesday, May 2, New York legislators approved a spending plan that, as always, managed to anger as many constituencies as it appeased.

Requests for increases in everything from Medicaid reimbursement rates to child care workers’ hourly salaries to school-provided meals – combined with major policy legislation – created a cumbersome monster of a budget battle this year.

That the final budget was just over a month late might not be surprising, but it is still unacceptable. State leadership should undergo an early review of what it has to accomplish, make time to work out the issues and plan for an April 1 finish.

Despite a flawed process, legislators did deliver some relief for New Yorkers who need it most. They could have done better.

Disappointing omissions

A central theme of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address was housing, particularly the lack of affordable housing, which is a severe problem in Western New York. Her plan made sense, given the state’s labyrinth of zoning regulations, which vary wildly from locality to locality. She set goals that must be met, with the ability for developers to override restrictions if mandated percentages of new housing were falling short.

It’s unfortunate that this fiercely opposed plan had to be withdrawn. Eviction protections and rental assistance were also left out, which is bad news for many struggling Western New Yorkers, who stare into the abyss of homelessness on a regular basis.

Rents in the Buffalo area have jumped more than 9% and median home prices are now more than $200,000. Hochul should return to these issues in the current legislative session.

To a lesser degree, it is perplexing why there was enough opposition to Hochul’s proposed menthol ban to sweep it off the table. The only answer that makes sense is that powerful industry lobbyists had their way. That doesn’t make these words by Dr. James McDonald, New York’s acting health commissioner any less true: “Menthol is the tobacco industry’s version of a spoonful of sugar, not to help the medicine go down, but rather to help the nicotine start the addiction.”

Still, the tax per pack of cigarettes did go up another dollar, which may provide some incentive to quit.

Progressive initiatives

Minimum wage workers, advocates for the mentally ill, public educators and anyone hoping for a livable environment should be cheered by several major policy wins in the 2024 state budget.

Though education spending has been somewhat lost in the uproar over bail reform and gas stoves (more on those later), at least one legislator, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, says “It is the best education budget in the history of the state of New York.” For the first time ever, K-12 education Foundation Aid – a formula for equitable school funding across districts – would be fully funded, with a 12.8% ($2.7 billion) increase included in the $34.5 billion allocation.

As for those gas stoves, the final agreement requires new buildings to be heated through electricity rather than fossil-fuels – prohibiting gas furnace hookups – starting in 2026 for small buildings and by 2029 for larger ones. This part of the budget should only come as a surprise to those who have completely ignored New York’s 2019 Climate Act and its 2022 Scoping Plan, or were vainly hoping these policies would go away.

Yes, people can still keep their gas stoves, but, much more importantly, this legislation makes New York a U.S. leader in a quest everybody should be on board with: aggressively tackling climate change.

The budget also includes expansion of the New York Power Authority’s ability to produce renewable energy and speeds up the closure of fossil fuel plants.

Two other key initiatives – raising the minimum wage and increasing resources for the mentally ill – speak to a commitment to equity and compassion that should always be driving factors in any New York budget.

In Western New York, the minimum wage will hit $16 by 2026, up from the current minimum of $14.20; after that, it would be indexed to inflation. This policy could be amended in an economic downturn, but it should help address a statewide epidemic of staffing shortages.

Final compromises

Though healthcare providers had hoped for a higher increases, Medicaid reimbursement rates did rise by 7.5% for hospitals, and 6.5% for nursing homes. Similar concessions were made for school meals, keeping a low-income requirement.

And though more funding will be needed, the budget included $39.5 million for New York’s campaign finance reform, in which campaigns can match low-dollar donations with public money.

It’s not at all clear how the latest changes to bail reform – the noisiest budget issue – will play out. Hochul was successful in removing from the law a provision requiring judges to use “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. There is dislike for the change on both sides of the aisle, with many Republicans feeling it doesn’t go far enough and many Democrats insisting it was never needed.

Hard data from the courts will decide who’s right.

• • •

