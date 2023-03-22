New York needs nurses. If legislation allowing nursing schools to substitute simulation for some of the clinical training hours required to qualify for licensing exams eases this statewide shortage – and it appears likely – then the bill’s Assembly sponsor making it so is absolutely correct in pursuing the matter.

Donna Lupardo, D-Endwell, said she was inspired to sponsor the Assembly bill after touring the simulation center at Binghamton University’s Dexter School of Nursing in her district. The legislator is not the only one impressed by this innovative technique.

Thirty-one states have passed laws allowing nursing schools to substitute simulation for some of the clinical training hours required to qualify for their licensing exam.

New York should become one of those states.

The argument in favor of New York’s bill, which passed in the State Senate, is that “high quality simulation education” can fill 30% of required clinical training hours for nurses. It’s compelling, given the urgency of this shortage.

Why not leverage technology to train future nurses, allowing them to experience real-world scenarios so they have a full understanding of their career path?

A letter in favor of the legislation was signed by the Healthcare Association of New York State, the Greater New York Healthcare Association, the Healthcare Association of Western and Central New York, the Suburban Hospital Alliance and the Iroquois Healthcare Association, among others.

Still, not everyone is on board. A News article noted Jordan Plyler’s apprehension. Plyler is a registered nurse and director of Inpatient Behavioral Health at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He said he could open a unit with 24 more inpatient beds if he had the nursing staff. However, he views the proposed bill as a shortcut, adding that there is no substitute for in-person experience.

That may be true, but simulation allows students to experience high-pressure events like difficult births or cardiac arrest, which they may never see in a hospital setting otherwise.

There are also concerns about consistency across different schools that stymied a similar bill last year – it passed in the Senate, but failed in the Assembly.

The questions about what “high quality simulation” training would require and how the state Education Department would oversee it are clearly solvable. Thirty-one other states have figured it out.

The nursing shortage is getting worse, with projections showing a shortage of nearly 40,000 nurses in New York State by 2030. Healthcare officials and nursing school leaders should get together, agree on what “high quality simulation” looks like and decide on best practices.

It should go a long way toward easing a statewide shortage that is very close to catastrophic.

