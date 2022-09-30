Editorial Board: Finally, OTB offers the possibility of transparency

It took two months and five letters, but Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation president Henry Wojtaszek has – at last – agreed to take questions from Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick. Wojtaszek has invited Hardwick and the other comptrollers or fiscal officers from the OTB’s 15 member counties to an Oct 5 meeting at Batavia Downs.

Up until last week, Wojtaszek had no interest in cooperating with the efforts of the Erie County comptroller, whose well grounded concern is that the OTB operation revels in a lack of transparency. Instead, he suggested Hardwick file a Freedom of Information request to get answers about the OTB’s Batavia Down hotel buyback deal, its expenditures on outside lawyers and lobbyists, the comprehensive health benefits of OTB board members and other issues that have been of long-running concern.

Then there are the recent audits by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office, which show that OTB spent nearly $1.3 million on tickets, suites and various other inducements for games of the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans, in addition to concerts, without routinely maintaining accurate records. When the audits were released last year, OTB’s response indicated that it knew of these discrepancies and was trying to improve its record-keeping. It’s concerning that an agency overseeing gambling operations in 15 New York counties would be brushing off unprofessional accounting practices in such an offhand manner.

Finally, it looks as though at least some of these issues will be aired.

Wisely, Wojtaszek has decided to agree with board member Francis Warthling, Erie County’s appointee, that the Western Regional OTB has nothing to hide and shouldn’t put up needless barriers to information. “Everything’s on the up-and-up,” Warthling said.

Maybe it is. But given the track record of this agency, it’s wisest to withhold judgment until the results of next week’s meeting are known. It’s private, but the attendees are free to share whatever they hear from OTB compliance consultant and former Buffalo FBI Agent Paul Moskal, Chief Financial Officer Jackie Leach and David Hart, president of Hart Hotels, which operates the Batavia Downs hotel operation.

If OTB has resolved its deficiencies, as Warthling implies, then full transparency at this meeting should demonstrate that there really is nothing to hide.

In the meantime, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo still has the right idea. He’s proposed legislation that would strip OTB employees of take-home vehicles, limit gifts to insiders at $15 and appoint a new board of directors to account for the size of the 15 Western New York counties that comprise the regional OTB. That change would allow Democrats to dominate the board. The existing system has long benefited Republicans. The measure stalled in the Assembly this year, but a spokeswoman from Kennedy’s office says he plans to reintroduce it in January. He should.

• • •

