Editorial Board: Eminent domain is necessary to save Cobblestone properties from a delinquent owner

If this were a soap opera, it would be called “As the Heritage Crumbles.” Like many soap operas, it’s having a good long run. As reported last week, owner Archer Daniels Midland continues to pull apart the Great Northern grain elevator at 250 Ganson St. Less than a mile away, another neglectful owner, Darryl Carr, has been taking an easier route to demolishing his historic properties at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. – by ignoring them and refusing to make any repairs.

But the South Park buildings might have a last-minute reprieve. Finally, after more than 10 years worth of disregarded orders and penalties levied by Housing Court, the City of Buffalo has had enough. It’s ready to take drastic action against Carr in the form of eminent domain proceedings.

This course of action wasn’t considered without plenty of due diligence. In 2009, emergency demolition permission from Housing Court Judge Henry Nowak was reversed and the owner was ordered to secure the South Park structures. In successive appearances that go back to at least 2011, Carr has been repeatedly ordered by Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney to fix the worst problems and then mothball the buildings.

Carr has been fined thousands of dollars – it’s unclear whether any of the fines were paid – and threatened with jail. None of these penalties and directives has had the least effect. Carr remains free and the buildings continue to deteriorate. The city’s 2020 request that Carr put $100,000 in escrow to hire a contractor to stabilize his buildings was also disregarded. This may have been the last straw that impelled the city, led by Fillmore Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, to commence eminent domain proceedings, starting with a required public hearing.

These brick and cast iron structures are among the few original Erie Canal-era buildings that remain in the Cobblestone District, which was designated a local Historic Preservation District in 1994 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014.

Districts like Cobblestone bring heritage tourists, who, according to a recent report commissioned by Preservation Buffalo Niagara, bring an average of $658 million into the local economy annually, and stay here longer than those who don’t visit historic attractions.

The building at 110 South Park, dating from 1852, is a rare example of pre-Civil War architecture in this part of Buffalo. It was first owned by English-born baker George Mugridge, who had easy access to grain at this location. Mugridge and his partners made crackers, which they shipped to New York, Pennsylvania and as far away as Minneapolis. A three-story addition to the building was built in 1871 and still stands.

Built in 1858, 118 South Park is commonly referred to as the Blacksmith Building, because it was used as a smithy from 1902 through 2001. Ed Rudnicki ran Buffalo Blacksmithing Co. here from 1954 until he died in 2001.

These structures saw the heyday of Buffalo’s bustling harbor scene and they lend authenticity to the popular Canalside and Cobblestone area. They would surely be of great interest to tourists and locals, if fixed up.

It’s maddening that a shamefully negligent owner has been letting them fall apart, even ignoring offers from Buffalo developers such as Sam Savarino and Roger Trettle, who have offered to buy and rehab the properties.

The developer team brought in renderings by Silvestri Architects to show how the buildings could be restored. Preservation Buffalo Niagara has had engineers prepare drawings to show how the structures could at least be stabilized.

These efforts, like all attempts to bring the properties into positive territory, have been ignored by Carr, who, since 2016, has been claiming he plans to build a 55-story tower on the site. Let’s deal as quickly as possible with this dubious pipe dream: It’s way out of context with the surrounding community and would also require permission from the Preservation Board, which, to put it mildly, is unlikely.

The only criticism of eminent domain proceedings against Carr is that they have taken too long to enter the picture. Let them commence as soon as possible. Allow these properties to be restored and brought back to life as distinguished centerpieces of Buffalo’s waterfront story.

• • •

