We’re not sure what a former BOCES employee expected when he refused to complete a mandatory training whose LGBTQ focus he portrayed as a threat to his religious beliefs. But the fact is that he had it wrong.

Raymond Zdunski’s dismissal was not about disrespect for Christians; it was about an employee who refused to comply with the reasonable requirements of his employer. That’s the long and the short of it. To dress that decision in the clothing of religion is a diversion.

Zdunski worked for the Erie-2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES and wouldn’t attend a mandatory workplace training on the grounds that it conflicted with his religious beliefs. He was fired and responded with a lawsuit seeking reinstatement, back pay and a whopping $10 million in damages.

It would have been a nice payday, but Zdunski lost the lawsuit and last week, he lost his appeal. He didn’t take it well.

“It just seems like the country is against the Christian way of life, and it’s for everything else,” he said. “We’re not allowed to practice our way of life but anyone else can, it seems.” It was a little pouty, no? Also incorrect.

Indeed, his errors were several:

Start with the mandate: Like all employers, BOCES is required to provide a discrimination-free workplace and is empowered to take steps toward that end. That was impetus for the training that Zdunski refused to attend. It cost him his job, but that’s the risk anyone runs in refusing to comply with his employer’s requirements.

And it wasn’t an LGBTQ training. It was a broader cultural competency training that included a module on LGBTQ issues.

With that, Zdunski went 0 for 2. He really struck out with his false claim that BOCES or New York or the whole country is somehow anti-Christian, conspiring to prevent adherents from practicing their religion.

For one thing, the training doesn’t require Zdunski or anyone else to change anything they believe or even to agree. It just required him to sit and listen and complete the training. He could have done that and still maintained his private opinions on the issues and situations included in the training. He’d still have his job. It could have been easy.

And Christianity, of course, counsels not only rendering unto Caesar, but loving others, including “sinners.” There was plenty of room in this for the faithful to comply. In the end, though, it seems that Zdunski just didn’t want to do it. He took a chance and lost. It’s a shame, but the outcome was correct.

There’s an important lesson in this matter. Here’s the short version: Don’t get your knickers in a twist just because you’re asked to learn how to be thoughtful to others.

