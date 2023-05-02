Some bit of history was made last week when a monster was convicted of a terrible crime. He’ll be going to prison for it.

Angel Elliot Dalfin pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, admitting to a felony of lying in official documents that he was unaware of lead-based paint hazards in 23 rental homes he sold or that had no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint in the houses.

Prosecutors agreed to a prison sentence of 12 to 18 months and a fine between $5,500 and $55,000. The charges carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Given the sentence Dalfin imposed on his tenants, he got off easy, even counting the civil fine of more than $5 million engineered by State Attorney General Letitia James. Don’t hold your breath waiting for it to be paid. Based on Dalfin’s nearly two years as a fugitive, no one should suspect any enthusiasm to pay his debt.

Dalfin was among the worst rental housing operators in Buffalo, prosecutors and inspectors have said – and may actually have been the worst. At one time, he owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes in Buffalo, renting mainly to low-income people of color in East Buffalo – people whose health and even lives he put in danger.

An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office found that he repeatedly allowed lead paint to deteriorate, and, in an apparent effort to cover up his criminality, provided deficient and false lead disclosures – or no disclosures at all – to tenants and purchasers of his properties.

As a result, renters were exposed to lead dust and children to lead paint chips, which they are prone to putting in their mouths. Lead poisoning can – often does – produce dire consequences.

The worst cases in children end in death. Those that don’t can lead to catastrophic, lifelong impairments, including intellectual disability and behavioral disorders. The World Health Organization says there is no known safe level of concentration in the blood.

Who would knowingly subject innocent people to such hazards and also lie about it?

Angel Dalfin would.

His crime spree might have been cut short if Erie County would create and maintain a searchable database identifying rental houses with lead paint problems. It’s surely time for that.

As this page has previously observed, the family who once lived at 96 Wick St. could have been spared its trauma. In November 2015, the Erie County Department of Health received a report of a 2-year-old child with an elevated blood lead level living at the property. Tests found 10 lead paint hazards in several locations.

Potentially even more useful would be a system to directly notify tenants of lead paint hazards in their residences. Indeed, it seems unconscionable not to provide that information, given the high risk of devastating consequences. What can be the excuse not to do this?

Others in Western New York have been convicted of federal crimes regarding lead paint violations, but the Dalfin case is momentous. Only one can be the worst and, if Dalfin isn’t that, he’s contending for that reprehensible distinction. He should be required to serve every day of his sentence and to pay every penny of what he owes.

Because what he did was monstrous.

• • •

