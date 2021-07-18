Editorial Board: Council must approve funds for Buffalo's violence intervention groups

There is no shortage of suggestions on how to deal with the gun violence epidemic afflicting Buffalo and other cities.

Cut off the flow of guns from the outside? It’s much easier said than done.

Put more police on the streets? That has diminishing returns in communities where many residents don’t feel that police are on their side.

How about providing more jobs for city kids to keep them off the streets? Cities fund jobs programs for youths, but it’s harder than ever to get enough young people interested in filling the jobs.

One strategy with a proven return on investment is known as “the interrupters model.” Violence interrupters are members of the community who are trained and paid to anticipate places where violence will occur and try to stop it before it happens.

Buffalo has the good fortune to have several groups that do that work, and they are about to get a boost in federal aid to expand their efforts. But first, Buffalo’s Common Council must act.