Editorial Board: Council must approve funds for Buffalo's violence intervention groups

There is no shortage of suggestions on how to deal with the gun violence epidemic afflicting Buffalo and other cities.
Cut off the flow of guns from the outside? It’s much easier said than done.
Put more police on the streets? That has diminishing returns in communities where many residents don’t feel that police are on their side.
How about providing more jobs for city kids to keep them off the streets? Cities fund jobs programs for youths, but it’s harder than ever to get enough young people interested in filling the jobs.
One strategy with a proven return on investment is known as “the interrupters model.” Violence interrupters are members of the community who are trained and paid to anticipate places where violence will occur and try to stop it before it happens.
Buffalo has the good fortune to have several groups that do that work, and they are about to get a boost in federal aid to expand their efforts. But first, Buffalo’s Common Council must act.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Mayor Byron W. Brown appeared at a news conference last week urging the Council to approve $5 million in spending from the American Rescue Plan to go toward gun violence prevention. President Biden’s administration included a provision in the ARP to let communities spend a portion on violence intervention.
The $5 million is just 1.5% of Buffalo’s $331 million payout from the ARP, but it’s a major shot in the arm for the community groups working to stop the bloodshed, such as Back to Basics Ministries, the Buffalo Peacemakers, Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Mad Dads and SNUG.
Earlier last week, state lawmakers announced the Peacemakers and the Stop the Violence Coalition would receive $219,000 to allow them to increase their outreach.
Members of the groups are what Higgins calls “trusted messengers” who know their neighborhoods and can work to reach potentially violent offenders while supplementing the work done by police.
The groups work to identify people with the highest risk of committing violence and work to help them change their mindset and find alternative ways to deal with disputes or problems. Members of the Buffalo Police Department perform a similar function with home visits, but alienation from the police runs high in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, which complicates things.
Thomas Abt, the director of the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice, is a well-known criminologist. Abt, in his 2019 book, “Bleeding Out,” made the case for focused deterrence that zeroes in where crimes are committed.
In 2015, more than a quarter of gun homicides happened in about 1,200 neighborhoods that house just 1.5 percent of the U.S. population, Abt wrote.
“In most cities, about 4% of city blocks account for approximately 50% of crime,” he wrote.
The targeted enforcement approach is central to the mission of a task force announced this month by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy. The group of federal and local law enforcement officials will focus on a small number of individuals connected to most of the gun violence.
Police are still needed, of course. Prevention must be accompanied by the threat of punishment.
The federal money coming in will help put more “boots on the ground,” in the words of Pastor James Giles, president of Back to Basics Ministries, which oversees Buffalo’s network of violence intervention groups.
There have been 47 Buffalo homicides in 2021, as of Friday, including the shooting that killed 3-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr. More than ever, our violence interrupters deserve all the financial support they can get.
• • •
