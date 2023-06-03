Now that the debt ceiling deliberations are a done deal, it is time to give the Buffalo area’s federal lawmakers a pat on the back for siding with rational thinkers on this controversy. Kudos go out not just to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, whose leadership on this issue is expected, but also to more conservative New York lawmakers.

Republican Reps. Claudia Tenney, NY-24, and Nicholas A. Langworthy, NY-23, did not join the conservative rebellion against what was then an emerging deal on Friday. They agreed that a default was not an option, and said so. “Nobody supports that,” Tenney said. “And the Treasury isn’t going to let it happen.” Thanks to Republicans like Tenney and Langworthy, who aren’t interested in risking financial chaos for political purposes, it’s not happening.

…

We’re also pleased to see the marketing behind the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum, opening June 12.

“The marketing campaign for the opening of the Buffalo AKG is the largest and most far-reaching advertising campaign in the museum’s history,” said Callie Johnson, Buffalo AKG’s director of communications and community engagement.

Indeed.

Besides targeting influential guests such as Richard Armstrong, director of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, who recently toured the museum with Buffalo AKG director Janne Sirén, an all-out promotional effort is spreading its net wide. Museum officials have teamed with Visit Buffalo Niagara to launch ads in the print and digital versions of the New York Times, as well as print ads in the New Yorker, Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveler and several fine art-specific magazines. An ambitious digital campaign is also planned. Visit Buffalo Niagara is complementing Buffalo AKG’s efforts with a marketing plan that boosts the museum in conjunction with other Buffalo cultural attractions.

…

The idea is to attract people to the area and keep them here longer. The new AKG is a good place to start, but then visitors should stick around to check out a vast array of other cultural and historical gems, including the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. The district’s new headquarters and visitor center at 136 Broadway has opened just in time to help interpret Buffalo’s Black history for visitors, who can then move on to the Colored Musicians Club and the WUFO Black History Collective across the street. These anchor institutions sit around the corner from the Michigan Street Baptist Church and J. Edward Nash House Museum.

The corridor was created in 2007 through special legislation introduced by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. What has finally been developed – a compelling 185-year-old living narrative of Black culture, history and neighborhood life – deserves a national audience.