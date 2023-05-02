Somber but hopeful would be the best way to describe Mayor Brown’s recent State of the City address and the accompanying video narrated by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The $582 million spending plan outlined by Brown during the address is an equally mixed bag, but its components don’t blend quite as fortuitously as the themes of hope, remembrance and resilience that dominated the speech and video.

Overall, the 2023-24 spending plan offers benefits with one hand, but the other hand is reaching for additional revenue in the form of property taxes and sanitation fees. It’s debatable if the pain side of this equation is absolutely necessary. It will be important for the Common Council to determine if relief for Buffalo residents, who have seen tax increases for the past two years, is possible. We’d urge them to give such relief every consideration.

New and continuing initiatives

On the positive side, Brown’s budget priorities appropriately addressed some pressing needs of Buffalo residents as well as important quality-of-life upgrades.

A major highlight of the spending plan helps remediate the debilitating effects of the pandemic, when many found themselves unable to keep up with basic expenses. Thousands of residents citywide will receive assistance to pay off outstanding utility bills, user fees and taxes. That $30 million will come from American Rescue Plan funds.

Another timely initiative, Learn to Earn Buffalo, will expand workforce training programs for youth and adults, with new funds awarded to Say Yes, SEIU 1199 and a collaboration between Villa Maria College and Bitwise.

In addition, there are plans to buy 24 new pieces of snow equipment and 41 million allocated for additional snow removal contractors. That item shouldn’t meet with too much resistance nor should a $20 million allocation for streets and sidewalks.

City park enhancements are also always welcome – Emerson Park, Kingsley Park, Shoshone Park, JFK Park, and Okell Park are all receiving improvements.

Affordable housing is urgently needed in Buffalo. While Brown listed former investments, there was nothing about future projects, other than the planned Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority’s Marine Drive, Commodore Perry, and Shaffer Village renovations. These are important, but they are also existing units. Thousands of vacant lots await redevelopment throughout East Buffalo, and news of an overall vision to turn vacancy and blight into livable communities would be very welcome right now.

Tax increases make an unwelcome return

Residents expect their city government to provide decent roads, well-kept parks and other amenities that keep communities healthy and safe. Not surprisingly, they also expect this to happen without the addition of new taxes. That’s not always possible, but it is concerning that Brown has proposed the third major tax increase in as many years. A property tax increase of 3.8% would boost the homestead tax rate from $10.27 to $10.73 for every $1,000 in assessed value, and bring commercial rates from $18.17 to $18.72 per thousand. That’s an additional $46 on a $100,000 home, and so on up the property value ladder.

Sanitation (garbage) fees will go up about 8% for residential properties and 11% for commercial properties. For homeowners, a 65-gallon tote will go up $19.89 a year, with a 95-gallon tote increasing to $22.28.

A second year of increased garbage fee hits especially hard for those who never felt this should be an extra fee to begin with, but according to Brown, the existing fee hasn’t been paying for the service. The city was making up the money from other funding sources.

Maybe it should continue to do so. It’s not the first time Brown has promised that an increase would make the fee self-sustaining; this was supposed to happen with the 2018 and 2022 increases as well. Clearly, it didn’t. If increases are necessary, they should come with new plans for Buffalo to help create more sustainability and less waste; a compost pick-up program in Buffalo is long overdue.

Brown’s spending plan has some bright spots, but these tax and fee increases should be sharply scrutinized by city lawmakers before approval.

