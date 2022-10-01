Editorial Board: A new preservation report shows surprising benefits, but it will take teamwork

A recent report confirms what many already knew, but with startling additions. This data needs to be taken in by Buffalo government, local planners, developers, academia, community groups and anyone else who cares about addressing the city’s problems and building on its strengths.

Washington, D.C.-based firm PlaceEconomics was commissioned by Preservation Buffalo Niagara and the Lipsey Architecture Center to study the economic impact of historic preservation on the city of Buffalo.

The impact is considerable.

As detailed in the report, "Everyone’s Heritage: The Impacts of Historic Preservation in Buffalo," the economic benefits of maintaining a historic built environment go well beyond heritage tourism and tax credits.

But let’s start there. More than $658 million in local spending is generated by heritage tourists annually and visiting historic sites and museums is the third most popular activity of leisure visitors to Buffalo, superceded only by shopping and visiting family/friends.

As for the tax credits, they have generated more than $1 billion in direct investment since 2007. Annual investment by property owners in historic districts – without or without credits – has averaged $54 million per year over the past decade.

More jobs are part of the picture, with 500 direct and indirect property-related jobs per year and more than 8,000 (6,000 direct) local jobs from tourism. Nearly half of the job growth in Buffalo over the past decade took place in commercial historic districts.

But there are also key sociological impacts that few have considered. Neighborhoods in local historic districts, which only constitute 3% of Buffalo’s land area, are more fully integrated than neighborhoods in the rest of the city.

Population growth is far more robust in historic districts and Buffalo’s local historic districts closely mirror the racial diversity of the city as a whole, with 40% white residents and 45% Black residents (Asian and “other” making up the remainder).

Buffalo is known as an urban area that, while exceedingly diverse on the city level, is much less so at the neighborhood level, but local historic district populations seem to defy the city’s overall segregation.

If the PlaceEconomic report could be summed up in a sentence, it would be simple: Preservation is good for cities.

If we accept that, then it’s time for everybody to work together to help take full advantage of these benefits. Judging from recent and not-so-recent history, that would be a heavy lift. Preservation battles are still with us and, worse, many stretch on for years, as buildings deteriorate and time, money and energy are expended, often with little result. Many preservation saves are made only when structures are almost too far gone to salvage.

Yet, Buffalo has a strong preservation community, led by such groups as Preservation Buffalo Niagara, which brings us this report, and Campaign for Buffalo, which has been on the front lines of successful efforts – like keeping the historic elements of Canalside – and (so far) unsuccessful ones, like saving Great Northern.

These groups have architectural experts, engineers, historians and others on their side. Attorneys are willing to offer their services pro bono in the interests of preservation. Volunteers have compiled a list of at-risk structures that’s easily accessed at preservationready.org.

A city-run Preservation Board exists, well-stocked with knowledge and experience.

All these entities need to work with city government and commissioners to convince those who would demolish properties that saving them might be the wiser choice.

All the built environment players – preservationists, inspectors, planners, developers, contractors and others – should collaborate on a plan in which at-risk properties are identified, prioritized and – if appropriate – marketed with uses in mind.

And there should be a fund set up for mothballing buildings for future restoration.

Thanks to the PlaceEconomics report, there are now even more compelling reasons why positive activity around preservation should be the norm, not the exception.

