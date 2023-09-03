The problem that Gov. Kathy Hochul is confronting with Washington has a single overarching component: Washington’s persistent malfunctioning on immigration. A rational government would have attended to this problem years ago but, largely because of Republican intransigence, it festers.

As a result, President Biden implies, Hochul is unlikely to get the help that she blames him for not sending. However you slice it, though, it’s not acceptable. Washington made this problem; it needs to solve it.

The consequence of its failure in New York State, including Erie County, is a system that encourages immigrants – whether authorized or not – to seek asylum, then requires state and local governments to foot the bill for housing them. Washington should be paying those costs and even more importantly, implementing a sensible immigration law that takes clear-eyed account of the needs of the country. That includes the responsibilities of would-be immigrants and the question of how to address those who are already here illegally.

But Washington is doing none of that. Republicans – they rejected a 2007 overhaul proposed by one of their own, former President George W. Bush – will countenance no compromise on this issue, either out a futile purity on the issue (no path to citizenship for those already here) or because they value it too much as a political wedge issue.

Indeed, there is no perfect solution to this very real issue, but with common sense and good intentions, it is solvable. In the meantime, governments in New York and around the country need Washington’s help. Immigration, after all, is a federal responsibility.

That’s what Hochul has asked for as the influx of migrants overwhelms New York City and stresses Erie County. In announcing her request, she said:

“The reality is that we’ve managed thus far without substantive support from Washington, and despite the fact that this is a national, and indeed an inherently federal issue,” Hochul said. “But New York has shouldered this burden for far too long.”

With that, she asked for four executive actions:

Expediting work authorizations to help get migrants out of shelters and into jobs.

Financial support for federal housing vouchers and federal aid that will help the state provide health care, legal and other services to asylum-seekers.

The use of more federal facilities to provide the migrants with new temporary shelters.

Reimbursement for related costs of the New York National Guard, which she said has been on the ground at migrant shelters throughout the state since last year.

Assistance with financial costs could obviously require congressional approval, though use of additional federal facilities might be an easier lift for the president. It’s Biden’s job to push for it all, but also all responsible members of Congress, including all members of the Western New York delegation, regardless of party. This needs to be about serving the interests of the district and the state, not scoring cheap political points.

That, of course, gets back to the congressional inability to get serious about reforming the nation’s immigration laws, which haven’t been updated since the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 – 37 years ago.

The failures are federal – failure to update immigration law and failure to help states and localities deal with the flood of those seeking asylum – but the price is being paid by lower governments. There is enough at stake for New Yorkers and other Americans to believe that even this radically dysfunctional Congress and should be able to act in the nation's behalf.