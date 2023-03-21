For too long, blizzards have not received the same serious attention as other natural disasters. Government officials even have a saying: “No dough for snow.”

We’re not talking pretty, snow-globe snowflakes that Christmas movies are made of, but the gale-force winds, blinding whiteouts and power failures that battered this region over Christmas weekend and stole 47 lives.

This was a storm that amply justified a federal disaster declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The City of Buffalo spent $10.2 million in response and cleanup efforts from the blizzard. Erie County has sustained close to $20 million in storm-related response efforts, including the cost of snow removal and damage reimbursements. Thanks to a hard-won FEMA declaration, community expenses will be reimbursed at least 75%. This is a big deal for county and City of Buffalo officials as they tabulate blizzard-related costs.

Unfortunately, the money cannot be used to cover damage-related expenses incurred by private residents or businesses, only government buildings, equipment and infrastructure. Mayor Byron Brown’s administration indicated that it expects grants and loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration and FEMA will be available to assist residents.

Despite the blizzard’s unquestioned toll in lives and damage, getting this major federal response required cajoling, persuasion and push by elected officials, including Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand. Special recognition is also due to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who used his vast influence to help deliver the critical disaster declaration.

Prior to the storm beginning on Dec. 23, the senator wrote to FEMA, telling the agency to stand at the ready. When New York State made the request, Schumer urged President Biden to approve a federal emergency declaration, which came through on Dec. 26. This provided reimbursement for emergency protective measures, but was limited to $5 million in relief.

Schumer continued advocating for more resources, personally called FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to emphasize the importance of the federal aid and even made a personal appeal to President Biden while traveling with him on Air Force One.

On Feb. 24, New York State officially submitted for the major disaster declaration and President Biden approved the major disaster declaration for New York.

The message should be clear: Blizzards are disasters, too.

