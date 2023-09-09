The Amherst Industrial Development Agency acted correctly in terminating the remaining property and sales tax breaks it had awarded to Bureau Veritas in 2017.

The consumer products testing company failed to comply with its agreement to keep at least 266 full-time local jobs, and for that failure, it should lose promised benefits.

That’s why the company will not receive another seven years of relief from school property taxes and six years of town and county property taxes. It will also forfeit $29,679 in sales tax breaks.

Some may believe that the Amherst IDA is being too tough. That is not true. In fact, just the opposite. Too often industrial development agencies do not claw back or discontinue tax breaks despite unfulfilled promises by companies. Taxpayers end up on the losing end of that bargain.

IDAs should always make clear the repercussions when applicant businesses fall short of the promises they make. The Amherst IDA came to a balanced conclusion, voting not to recapture more than $762,750 in tax incentives that were previously received by the company. This exception was fair, because Bureau Veritas did satisfy its obligation for capital spending on construction and equipment, in addition to its use of local labor in construction.

Moreover, the Amherst IDA also noted that “the company’s investment has generated new property taxes” that otherwise would not have been collected without the project.

It is important that the industrial development agency made such a distinction, sending the message that the IDA is paying attention to both the parts of the picture, as well as the whole.

Looking at that whole picture, the IDA has reserved the right to claw back the rest of the subsidies if Bureau Veritas does not fulfill its new agreement to maintain the Amherst facility, numbering at least 202 employees through the end of 2029. Good for the Amherst IDA for making clear its requirements going forward. Now, it is up to the company to maintain and achieve those goals in order to benefit from the array of incentives that taxpayers are providing.

Company officials have agreed to the revised terms and should be given that second chance. That’s true, in part, because some of the shortfall – around 60 of the 266 jobs in question – appears to be due to Covid-19.

However, the extenuating circumstances upon which company officials have blamed the shortfall of more than 60 jobs on the lingering effects of Covid-19 is rational.

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent “Great Retirement” has unfortunately affected several industries. Owners and managers continue to deal with what seems like a never-ending aftereffect. Still, it shouldn’t absolve every business that comes before industrial development agencies for some sort of dispensation.

As News business reporter Jonathan D. Epstein wrote, the action by the Amherst IDA represents “a rare rebuke of a company by an industrial development agency.”

Such rebukes need to be balanced, but they should not be rare. Industrial development agencies have, in the past, notoriously declined to claw back or refrain from offering future incentives. The argument that these agencies benefit from doling out incentives has been documented in this newspaper. Follow the money. It is where all roads lead, and industrial development agencies make money when delivering incentives.

The Amherst IDA has shown its willingness to hold at least one company accountable in a manner that is both thoughtful and fair.

